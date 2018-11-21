Bimbilla: Anyone Can Celebrate Damba, MCE A War Monger

Damba is one of the festivals observe by the people in the Northern Regions of Ghana. The festival is observed on the 10th day of the lunar month. It is to commemorate the birth of the Prophet of Islam. Loyalists of the late Naa Salifu Dawuni are Ghanaians and have the right to association, to worship and movement.

This year’s Damba Festival fell on Monday 19th November, 2018. Ghanaians and Muslims who live in Bimbilla also organized and celebrated the Damba Festival. Not even an ant was stepped upon. However, just after the celebration was over, we realized the security at the Naa Salifu Dawuni’s Palace left. We enquired only to be told that the MCE Mr. Abdulai Yaqoubu gave the orders for their removal.

Interestingly, the MCE in an attempt to cause disaffection against the late Naa Salifu family stated on www.myjoyonline.com that DISEC would block the family from celebrating the Damba Festival to avoid clash. Really? How will the celebration of the Damba Festival by Muslims and Nanumbas results in clashes? Has H.E. the president given his appointees the power to choose who should celebrate Damba festival?

I thought it was only in academics that Mr. Abdulai Yaquob was incompetent. You want to force people to pay allegiance to your chief because you chair the DISEC? The gods forbid! All die-be-die whether I’m killed by a civilian or the state security.

We are well aware of the MCE’s diabolic moves to used DISEC to cause mayhem in Bimbilla. We know he has special agenda targeting Sung Lana, Nyeb Vo Naa and other prominent loyalists to the late Naa Salifu Dawuni but we’re watching and praying to the Almighty. For me, removing the security post at the late Naa Salifu Palace is a blessing in disguise. After all, the wanton dissipation of the Assembly’s meagre resource in the name of keeping peace will minimize. I expect to see the DISEC and MCE do same to all houses that have security post if they mean well for the town.

I wish to put it on record that the loyalists of the late Naa Salifu are aware of the planned attack. And so, the removal of the security post at the palace by the MCE is a confirmation. I’m calling on the Defence and Northern Regional Ministers to open their eyes. The MCE is a threat to the fragile peace we currently enjoy in Bimbilla. I’m equally calling on the president to walk his talks not to allow his appointees to meddle in chieftaincy matters.

The MCE only exposed his intellectual incompetency with his claim that celebrating the Damba Festival will lead to clashes.

The security personnel in Bimbilla are professionals and must not be party to the mayhem that the incompetent Abdulai Yaquob is planning. Let me remind Mr. Abdulai Yaquob that his position is not permanent and that he can plan but Allah is the best of planners. Security or no security life continues. We are citizens of Ghana who have the right to association and movement.

Aloota continues next week!

Salifu Adam Yumzaa