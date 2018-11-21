Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson Has Been Handed 'Key To The City'

Hardworking Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Constituency, Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson is the latest to be handed the prestigious ,'Key to the City' in a special ceremony at Worcester, Massachusetts, USA recently.

It was the Minister of Special Development Initiative's second streak prize in less than two weeks, having grabbed an equally top award in the USA earlier.

The 'Key to the City' honour, presented to her by Mayor Joseph M. Petty was in recognition of her role in encouraging grassroot participation in governance and women empowerment.

The recognition also ushered in a process towards the signing of a sister agreement between Awutu Senya East and the City of Worcester.

And responding to what accounted for the feat, she said " This is testament to what we do behind the scenes; we have made giant strides at the grassroots level by way of development. Certainly, this will urge me on to work harder; l won't relent as l strive to make my constituency and Ghana as a whole better place.

" Indeed, hard work pays, l will leverage on this honor to ensure Awutu Senya East and the city of Worcester benefit from each other in various fields."

The 'Key to the City' scheme started in 19 24 by Michael O'Hara, whose grandson was the first to receive a redesigned version of the Key when they began production in 2012.

It is an honour bestowed by a city upon esteemed residents and visitors.

Meanwhile, Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson, the politician cum educationists also met Timothy P. Murray, president/ CEO of Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce to discuss investments opportunities in Central Region and Ghana.