4 Orphanages In Cape Coast Benefit From Chinese Community In Ghana

THE CHINESE Community in Ghana has positively responded to the plight of inmates within four orphanages in Cape Coast, with donations of assorted items.

Items donated to the orphanages namely Newlife Children's Home, Human Trust Service, Living Hope, and Lighthouse Children Service, were: gallons of cooking oil, 60 cartoons of fish from China Fujian Fishing Ghana Limited, 16 cartoons of tomato paste, soft drinks, clothes, and some stationary from UNIFA Brothers Ghana Limited.

The donations were made possible through the benevolent and humanitarian contributions of the Association of Chinese Societies in Ghana, Ghana Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Council for the Promotion of Peaceful Reunification of China in Ghana.

It was done in collaboration with local churches within Cape Coast namely Christ Alive Deliverance Chapel and Elsie Joy Outreach Ministries.

It was all joy and smiles as the items were being handed over to the orphanages on Saturday, November 10, 2018.

Vice President and Secretary General of Association of Chinese Societies in Ghana, Ghana Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Council for the Promotion of Peaceful Reunification of China in Ghana, Stephen Shum, in a brief remark to present the items, observed that the Chinese Community in Ghana was mindful of its social responsibility towards the country.

According to him, "our associations are mindful of their social responsibility and so because of that task we are here today to honour our duty."

He recounted that "in the past, we have been making donations to various orphanages, donation of computers to the Deaf School at Mampong, classroom renovation for Maria Thompson Pre-School and recently donation to the three psychiatric hospitals in Ghana."

China and Ghana have enjoyed a long-standing bilateral relationship dating back to 1958 and the Chinese Community in Ghana has consistently strived to positively contribute its quota to the socio-economic development of the country.

The Community has in time past donated to several organizations including state agencies like the Ghana Police Service, Attorney General's Department, among others.

As the relationship between both nations continues to remain fruitful, Mr Shum told Cape Coast residents that "the Chinese government and people cherish the long lasting relationship between Ghana and China in a win-win encounter. "

He added that "we will continue to respect the valour's and cultures of the Ghanaian people."

On her behalf, Founder of Elsie Joy Outreach Ministry, Reverend Rose Boison Rigglets, thanked the Chinese Community for the kind gesture.