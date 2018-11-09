Huawei Y9 2019 Officially Launched In Ghana

The Huawei Y9 is now available in the Ghanaian market and customers can now preorder at a cost of One Thousand and Ninety Nine Cedis (GHS1,099) following the official launch yesterday in Accra, 8th November, 2018.

Ahead of its official launch in Ghana last night at the Tange Palace Hotel, the Huawei Y9 2019 is regarded as a remarkable product with its incomparable features and technology that any smart phone device is yet to see.

Top Ghanaian celebrities and brand influencers such as Bola Ray, DKB, Caroline Simpson and Ameyaw Debrah who already enjoying the elegant features of the phone considered the new product amazing.

With a full screen display of 6.5 inches and four Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras, photography just got better and perfect for gaming and playing videos.

The Huawei Y9 2019 also has a long lasting 4000 mAh battery life that will give you about 9 hours of heavy use with activities.

Additionally, it comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and runs on the Android 8.1 Oreo Operating System.

The colors available are; Midnight Black, Gold and Sapphire Blue.

Specs

Screen: 6.5 inch 19.5 : 9 FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels)

Chipset: Hisilicon Kirin 710

OS: Android 8.1 with EMUI 8.2

Front camera: 16 M + 2 M, F/2.0 + F/2.4 aperture

Rear camera: 13 M + 2 M, F/1.8 + F/2.4 aperture

RAM: 4GB

Internal storage: 64 GB (upgradable to 500GB via MicroSD)

Network: 2G/3G/4G

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Micro USB, WI-FI Direct, WI-FI Hot Spot

Sensors: Fingerprint sensor, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Digital compass, Gravity sensor, Gyroscope.

Battery: 4,000 mAh

Colours: Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue