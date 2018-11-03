Hundreds march in Togo for release of protesters

According to the opposition, some 50 people are still jailed after taking part in protests to demand the resignation of Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe (pictured January 2018), who has been in power since 2005 after taking over from his father. By SIMON MAINA (AFP/File)

Over one thousand people marched in Togo's capital of Lome on Saturday to demand the release of protesters jailed after demanding the resignation of President Faure Gnassingbe.

At the call of the Citizen Front "Togo Debout" (FCTD), an umbrella organisation of civil society groups, the demonstrators converged on a public square.

Some leaders of the main coalition, including veteran opposition leader Jean-Pierre Fabre, attended the beginning of the protest.

"We would have liked to take part in the march until the end, unfortunately we must go to Conakry to meet President Alpha Conde, one of the facilitators in the Togolese crisis," Fabre told AFP.

According to the opposition, some 50 people are still jailed after taking part in protests to demand the resignation of Gnassingbe, who has been in power since 2005 after taking over from his father, who ruled for 38 years.

Gnassingbe has opposed changes to the constitution that would put a limit on presidential terms, sparking the nationwide uprising.

"Those still in detention must be released immediately and unconditionally," said Front spokesman David Dosseh.

The FCTD has also spoken out against elections scheduled for December 20.

"We don't associate ourselves with this sham electoral process," said Dosseh.