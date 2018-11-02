Belgian Paratroopers Under The Influence Of Mycotoxin In Congo

Belgian paratroopers in Congo

It became an issue of concern from the moment Lt. Col. Bruneau, knew that the departure from the Congo to Rwanda, in fact, involves a whole range of new activities. The transfer of the 4th battalion to a 2000 km distant place does not allow improvisation too.

There had to be first a detailed planning of the order in which various phases to be carried out. For carrying out such an operation they need to have a large number of aircraft. This was not an easy task to perform since the Air Force was already busy with all flights that had to do with the imminent independence of Congo.

Every aircraft that was available had to be loaded with a maximum authorized weight. The staff as well as the materials had to be minutely weighed and provided with a label. Days, at a time, to weigh each package, executives were also been busy separating the cargo which was stored in warehouses for this purpose.

The Air Lift From Congo To Rwanda

As described by Bruneau, every day the planes flew some of his troops over, along with the "Basic Load." While the battalion and war vehicles were airlifted to the 5th Battalion Commando, which had just arrived from Belgium. This was the view of the events of June 30, 1959. A lot of new equipment was required and flown from Kamina to Rwanda.

On June 30, the day of independence, the equipment did not arrive in Rwanda. The result was that staff should remain available in Kitona. In Usumbura, the staff was present to take the delivery of the equipment to stock in anticipation to be transported by road to Astrida.

The exact "airlift" began on May 19, 1959, and it would only end after the independence of the Congo!

First Training And Signs Of Nodding Disease

"From the first day of our arrival, we became familiar with the different alert phases, as there were: phase "Red, Yellow and Green. The relevant exercises demand flawless, without any error. We must be operational and available every time, in case one would call upon us. But this perfectly drawn program, as a result of years of experience, should now suddenly be completely revised," said Bruneau."

The Belgian soldiers adapted to the plateau of Kamina (Location: 1,200 meters above sea level) and the climate of Katanga is another. This typical tropical Bas-Congo climate is not only dangerous for Europeans but also heavy to cope because of the high temperature. Very amazing was the fact that the soldiers haven't had a complete education and pilots haven't even plane license to fly.

Concretely that means even though, they haven't had the necessary training, yet they needed encouragement and a hard physical training to increase and improve their performance. Therefore, after a march of 3km along a well-maintained trail, was a watercourse, a place provided for the first camp.

That means deforestation for the camp and furnishing a place to sleep of course. After an extensive medical examination by doctor Halkin, their first meal was only salt and water.

At the end of the second command camp, the temperature under the tents was up to 63 ° C. In the shadow, the temperature is 33 ° C and the humidity level reached the limit of 100% and drops around noon hardly up to 90%.

Needless to say that, under such circumstances, even the rest and recuperation periods are extremely difficult. Day and night we bathe in sweat, sleep is almost impossible and even the nights do not change that. This obviously left its traces on the training and the state was at one time even extremely precarious.

The climate was also still more intolerable by the high humidity and the hygrometer values fluctuate almost constant at around

100%. Outside at a short period of time in the middle of the day, absolutely nothing dries. The towel you hung up at night to dry the next day becomes as clammy as before. The cabinets breathe have a musty smell and all leather was covered with white powder of fungus in no time.

Doctor Halkin, the Discoverer Of Amesinzia Kichwa

This white powder especially was of a great concern to doctor Halkin, who immediately started an investigation. The impact that this fungal substance has on the physical condition caused general fatigue, weight loss, irritability and "mushrooms" like bubbles all over the whole body.

With a medical report under the arm, Halkin explained the situation to his immediate superior who stated: “I manage to get permission to take an eight-day "safari" with our company in the Mayombe. This is a very tough exercise, but the change can provide a serious boost to the morale of the troops."

This boost, however, will not last long because on their return our men, as we saw also dengue (called "Red fever Mayombe") will bring us back earlier. The doctor answered that he intended to put all in “quarantine.” We are obliged to highlight our quarters with white ribbon and have the formal prohibition to come out of this 'closure.' To make matters worse, even the cinema and swimming pool should be covered by the measure.

Symptoms Of The Illness

The men often suffered from headaches or facing other discomforts like diarrhea. Most of the troopers had the very nasty mycosis, a fungal disease, that affects the skin, covered with sores that are white at first, then mostly pass into open wounds.

This infection manifests itself mainly around the limb and is very bothersome. Marching and other physical activities are very difficult, making the affected body parts very sensitive and painful, even with ordinary contact with clothing or dressing.

The period of time before or after the 'peeling' of the skin is accompanied by an extremely unpleasant itching. Natives who worked in the camps noticed this kind of symptoms and spoke of “Amesinzia Kichwa”, nodding of the head.

Mycotoxin And Aggressiveness

Of course, in a dangerous jungle, these are all military exercises under strict and appropriate medical checks. Doctor Halkin noticed that irritability in men increased dramatically and so did Lt. Col. Bruneau of this 4th battalion.

Just after returning back from Mayombe, one night, the French-speaking Belgian commandos decided to force their way through the entrance of the cinema and swimming pool. The MPs tried to send everyone back to their cantonments.

But the Belgian soldiers immediately held a council of war and decide to perform under the extinguishing of lights raid on the MPs' residence. In a very aggressive manner, they destroyed everything that came on their path and some MPs had a fierce beating. Somewhat satisfied and relieved of times the commands went back to their lodgings.

There was an investigation the next day, followed by punishments and oblige compensation for all damage caused. But certainly, this couldn't hurt them for a moment anyway. A few days later, the Flemish-speaking company decided not to yield to their Wallonia friends!

They want to prove they can do it even 'better' and when Lt. Col. Bruneau came to the site he felt like standing in the middle of a battlefield. The MPs were badly beaten with bruises. The frames of their rooms disappeared, their belongings, including the furniture, were rendered useless and their equipment and personal items were damaged beyond repairs.

He had never seen such an aggressiveness before and of course, it goes beyond his imagination that mycotoxin could be involved. Mycotoxin which causes aggressiveness was also used in Rwanda during the genocide and spread by the USA and Belgian warplanes in the Congo. The substance made the Belgian soldiers not only aggressive but also inhuman because they urinated on the faces of dead Hutus. We haven't forgotten that!!

According to Bruneau, therefore, it is a priority that after the forty-day quarantine period, to eradicate the so-called aggressive epidemic; especially, to prevent the conscious "red dog fever." Besides, Bruneau had always been convinced especially since the absurdity of this measure, is proved by the fact that the infection continues to be limited to those who have been in the Mayombe jungle. So what was the cause of aggressiveness in Mayombe?

Experimental Medical Survival Exercise In The Jungle Of Mayombe

Angelo Codevilla, who also appeared before the USA Select Committee to Study Governmental Operations With Respect to Intelligence Activities in 1975; stated: “The issue, it seems to me, is not whether the United States should try to do the impossible, fight secret wars - but whether we ought to fight wars secretly.”

But for a secret war, you need a secret cooperation of all personnel involved. Therefore, it was no surprise to me to find information in the annals that the paratroopers were involved. And within one of these annals called; “Illo Tempore, Vriendenkring 3 Para,” one can read about an experimental survival exercise in the jungle of Mayombe.

Especially allied forces, to more precise, CIA, U.S. Marine, and special forces were more than interested. Why are they interested reader?

Code Red, Yellow, and Green.

Well, the command of paratroopers, COMETRO entrusts this experimental exercise task to Captain Militis. After a preliminary study, along with captain Delpierre, these two officers decided to also take in the forests of Mayombe and see what comes next?

This survival test was viewed by everyone with some nervousness. What did this exercise actually mean? And why was it necessary to send captains Militis and Delpierre out in the forests of Mayombe? Later they discovered that the attack and safety features, as performed with airplanes and helicopters, allow to evacuate possible sick or injured troops in much shorter time.

The relevant exercises are impeccable and should be executed without any mistakes. “We must be operational and available every time, in case one would call upon us,” said Bruneau. But this so-called perfectly drawn experimental exercise, a result of years of experience, should suddenly be completely revised and later turned into a catastrophe.

All soldiers had to face discomforts like diarrhea. Most of them suddenly have to deal with a very nasty disease caused by mycose, a fungal disease that affects the skin and covered with sores and often turn into open wounds.

And once they turned back to camp "Stanley" (Leopoldville) they later celebrated the Christmas and the New Year with teachers and professors. But what are all those professors and teachers of the Institute for Scientific Research in Central Africa (IWOCA) doing over there?

But the USA and CIA secret special war forces knew exactly what was going on because they investigated the outcome of biowarfare agent mycotoxin in a secret medical exercise in the field using their own allied forces as done many times before.