Transport Operations To Be Sanitised In Tema

Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), has inaugurated a 13-member Joint Taskforce to sanitise transport operations in the area.

The membership consists representatives from the Motor Transport Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Police Service, Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), Tema Cooperative Transport Society, and Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), and to the MCE, enforcing the Assembly's regulatory reforms to sanitise transport operations in his jurisdiction are non-negotiable.

Among the terms of reference of the taskforce includes operators honouring their financial and other obligations to the TMA, in accordance with the Assembly's procedures, ensuring that transport operations were carried out from approved locations within the Metropolis, and identifying and disbanding transport activities at illegal points.

In his address, the MCE observed that the continuous operations of some transporters at illegal places, which called for an immediate exercising of the Assembly's bye-laws to rid the metropolis of such unnecessary vehicular traffic and time wasting.

He went on: “The TMA had witnessed several instances of unions, particularly GPRTU, engaging their men on the roads to undertake enforcement to protect their businesses from the threat of unregistered floaters. But, these motives, executed without any form of external regulation, make them illegal.

“It is for this reason that the TMA has decided to partner the unions to conduct such activities in order to prevent excesses and abuse, whilst maintaining a peaceful coexistence among stakeholders.”

Chief Superintendent Joseph Owusu Bempah, Tema Regional MTTD Commander, on his part, observed that there was so much indiscipline on the roads in Tema, hence, the number of accidents and deaths the area records.

He mentioned, for example, shoulder driving as one of the offensive Road Traffic Regulations most motorists in Tema engage in, thus, knocking down and either maiming or killing pedestrians.

That notwithstanding, Chief Superintendent Bempah said the MTTD would continue to dispatch personnel onto the roads to control traffic and protect the lives of pedestrians.

For this reason, Benjamin Hackman, General Secretary of the Tema Cooperative Transport Society, thanked the Assembly for the formation of the task force and expressed the hope that the relationship would yield the expected results.