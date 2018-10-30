Ghana Beach Soccer To Mark 10 Years With Festival And Super Cup Tour

One of Ghana's emerging and fast developing sports beach soccer, is set to unveil "Beach Soccer Ghana - A new Frontier".

Officially introduced to Ghana in 2008, it was not until 2011 that the sand sport organised it's maiden double tier Beach Soccer Leagues.

The sport has endured years of neglect, lack of support and been hit by major developmental challenges.

However CALBank has remained a pillar for Beach Soccer with annual sponsorship since 2011 ensuring that the sport remained on course to develop and spread in every coastal region of the country.

Notwithstanding the challenges it has faced, Beach Soccer in Ghana is set to bounce back with four major events before the end of the year.

The focus would be on communities development with Sports Tourism through Festivals, Arts-Crafts, Fashion and Music.

The revival of Beach Soccer begins this weekend in the Volta region with the grand "Hogbetsotso Festival Classic" in Keta sponsored by the Aborigines Resort.

This would be followed by the CALBank Super Cup Tour in Accra, Cape Coast and Takoradi.

The regional events would climax with a Champion of Champions tournament in Accra in December.

Even though Beach Soccer Ghana is yet to be officially adopted and affiliated with the Ghana Football Association, it is recognized by CAF and ranked number 9 in Africa.

The Black Sharks national team formed in 2013, is also ranked 69th by FIFA thanks to qualifications and participation at the Beach Soccer Afcon tournament in Morocco (2013) in Seychelles (2014) and Nigeria (2016).

Ghana Beach Soccer Coordinator Nana Poku Amankwah has confirmed that the launch of the CAL Bank Beach Soccer Super Cup would be staged at the Laboma Beach Resort in LA, Accra on Friday 2nd November.

The following day the Hogbetsotso Festival Cup kicks off in Keta, Volta region.

Credit: Dennis Mensah