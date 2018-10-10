Abronye DC slams John Mahama over presidency

Firebrand member of the ruling government New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC has slammed Former President John Dramani Mahama over becoming President of Ghana.

John Dramani Mahama lost to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo in the 2016 general election.However, he has presented himself to vy for the flagbearership seat for the largest opposition party, the National Democratic Party (NDC) to become President 2020.

The move by the former vice president of Ghana under Ex-President John Evans Atta Mills, has arouse Kwame Baffoe popularly known by 'Abronye DC'.

The First Vice Chairman of the Brong Ahafo Region, Abronye DC made a stunning revelation that, his family and Ghanaians will choose notorious armed robber Ataa Eyi as President of Ghana instead of John Dramani Mahama.

"Ghanaian's will opt for Ataa Eyi as President instead of John Mahama", he opined.

"My family and I will opt to vote for notorious armed robber Ataa Eyi as flag bearer instead of voting for John Dramani Mahama", he added.

Speaking to Top FM, the Vice Chairman, Abronye emphatically stated, they will rescue Ataa Eyi from jail to be voted as President of the West African country.

"We will rescue Ataa Eyi from jail to be presidential candidate rather than Mahama", he emphasized.

"How President Nana Addo Danquah has work tirelessly for the people of Ghana, my family and Ghanaians should we go the polls, we prefer choosing Ata Eyi than John Mahama", he concluded.

Source: Daniel Kaku