2018 Bayport Teacher Awards Held In Accra

Bayport Financial limited,a member of the Bayport management group ,and a leading financial services provider across the world has as part of its vision to grow with the community instituted the bayport teacher innovation competition aimed at improving learning in literacy,numeracy and stem for children of school going age.

The initiative which is in collaboration with reach for change has impacted positively since its inception in 2015.

The competition seeks to reward teachers with innovative ideas and initiatives in teaching.

15 of such exceptional teachers have been provided with financial support advice and training to help develop and scale up their lives. And as part of Bayport’s vision to grow with its community, it has instituted several Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes that impacts on customers.

The 2018 edition of the competition kicked off with over 200 entries from all the ten regions in Ghana.

The competition was open to all public-school teachers from basic to secondary level. Out of the total applicants, 24 were shortlisted to the next stage, which involved pitching their ideas and series of training and incubation.

Ten were then selected and awarded for the quality and creativity of ideas. Some of the ideas were simple but had outstanding and innovative teaching methods.

After a round of pitching to the Jury, where each teacher was given the opportunity to present their innovative teaching methods that impacts on learning for their respective students, 10 of the best innovative ideas were selected as winners for the 2018 Bayport Teacher Innovation Competition. After which the best 3 were selected as the 3 Most Innovative Teachers for 2018.

Bayport spent a collective amount of 50,000 Ghana Cedis as rewards for these exceptional teachers. All 10 winners

of the Bayport Teacher Innovation Competition won a cash prize of 1,000 cedis each. The 3 Most Innovative Teachers also won for themselves a brand-new Laptop each.

The 24 applicants who were shortlisted were also not left behind as Bayport rewarded them with Bayport Souvenirs worth 500.00 Ghana Cedis each and were also awarded with a Certificate of Participation.

Rewarding these teachers and putting smiles on their faces is proof that Bayport Savings & Loans social projects are ensuring that we grow with our communities. Bayport Savings and Loans has fast grown to become one of the biggest Savings and Loans Companies in Ghana offering financial solutions that suits varied needs ranging from credit, deposits, investments and insurance.

As part of Bayport’s vision to grow with our community, Mrs Doreen Baffoe of Bayport, said teachers play the most significant role in the lives of students and the development of our nation and they were the first step to ensure quality education.

“Quality education is our greatest hope for the future, ensuring that students get the best quality education largely depends on the teachers. Growing up as students teachers served as our mentors, a guide to distinguish right from wrong,” she added.

Mrs. Baffoe added that, Bayport savings and loans went in search of teachers who change the world, to empower them by celebrating and rewarding them for their outstanding teaching methods in their areas of expertise.

Such innovations, she noted, were essential to the transformation of our educational system here in Ghana and critical to the development of children and youth teachers.

The Bayport Teachers Innovation Competition is part of the shared growth strategy of Bayport on emphasis on growing with the community. The overall winner, Conerlius Kwame Adjia, said the method I used is solar and lunar systems probability, angle, measurement, before you find the area of a circular object; that is the method I came out with to make teaching very practical.

“In this modern time, we should teach our children to do practical activity, so that they can understand the concept we teach them, that is the method that brought me this fair,” he said.

The group managing Director of Bayport making a presentation said teacher's are the first guiding step to ensuring quality education is our greatest hope for our future ensuring that students get the best, quality of education is largely dependent on the teacher. He said the teacher is an important part of our lives but unfortunately they are mostly forgotten while their students graduate to become prominent in society he added.

The teachers who were motivated by the award promised to do more to enhance the education sector of the country.