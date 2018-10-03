Mahama spent GHC 3 million on delegates in Central Region - Abronye DC alleges 

Abronye DC

Maverick Brong Ahafo Regional First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC has alleged that former President, John Mahama spent a whooping amount of GHC 3 million on delegates in the Central Region.

His comment comes after the former President has said Ghanaians are suffering under the NPP government.

The former President was in the Central Region last week where he met his party members to explain his come back and the need for him to be voted for as the party's presidential candidate.

In a statement signed by the NPP's Communicator and copied to the media indicated that the former President during his tour to the Region spent GHC3 million on the delegates in the area.

"Fast forward, after crying over all these hardships, this is a man who on his bid to contest for the national flagbearership for NDC is spending GhS 3.500.00 on each delegate in the Central Region", the statement alleged.

The statement explained "There are 23 Constituencies in the Central Region and in every Constituency, there are 28 delegates. John Mahama is paying GhS 3,500.00 per a delegate. This simply means that John Mahama is spending Ghs 2.254 million only in the Central Region".

The statement further alleged that the world famous Gay Activist, Andrew Solomon has promised the former President 2 billion dollars when he been elected as the President of this country to implement the same sex into marriage.

"I would also want to add that, Mr. Mahama is one of the reasons why Ghana is suffering now.

And he wants to be president again because the world renowned 'Gay activist' Andrew Solomon has promised him 2 billion dollars when he is able to implement same sex into marriage, the statement alleged.

The former president, John Mahama is in the NDC presidential race among other aspirants, including, the former Minister of Trade and Industries Ekow Spio-Garbrah, former Greater Accra Regional Minister Prof Joshua Alabi, former CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority Sylvester Mensah, former Central Regional Minister Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, former aide to Mr Rawlings Goosie Tanoh, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, legal practitioner Elikplim Agbemava, businessman Nurudeen Iddrisu, Handyman Stephen Atubiga and Kojo Bonsu.

Below is the full statement

Not too long ago, John Mahama told us that, the government is not paying him his due allowances and that, he’s dying of poverty.

He further claimed that, he’s being catered for by Lordina Mahama his wife. He painted the picture for it to look as if he is suffering from serious hardship.

In recent times, he has also said on many platforms that, Ghana’s economy is very weak and that there’s immense hardship in this country.

Fast forward, after crying over all these hardships, this is a man who on his bid to contest for the national flagbearership for NDC is spending GhS 3,500.00 on each delegate in the Central Region.

Now, let’s break this down.

There are 23 Constituencies in the Central Region and in every Constituency, there are 28 delegates.

John Mahama is paying GhS 3,500.00 per a delegate. This simply means that John

Mahama is spending Ghs 2.254 million only in the Central Region.

This implies that he will be spending over GhS 50,000,000.00 million for his presidential primaries bid alone.

Now, since John Mahama said his wife is the one catering for him, it simply means that, his wife is the person sponsoring his campaign.

So where did her wife get all this money from?

Because she wasn’t on government payroll. All what she received was per diems when she travels on a state visit and allowances.

Mahama says his friends, co businessmen, co contractors and other compatriots are the people pushing and financing his bid. My question here again is where were all these billionaire friends when Ghana was in crisis under his watch? Where were they when we were dying of unemployment?

I want to state emphatically clear that, John Mahama milked the nation. He stole state funds into his private pocket and that’s exactly what he’s using now.

I would also want to add that, Mr. Mahama is one of the reasons why Ghana is suffering now.

And he wants to be president again because the world renowned 'Gay activist' Andrew Solomon has promised him 2 billion dollars when he is able to implement same sex into marriage.

It was this same Andrew Solomon who sponsored their “Unity walk”.

Signed!

Kwame Baffoe Abronye

Brong Ahafo Regional First Vice Chairman

Source: Daniel Kaku