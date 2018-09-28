Azar Supports AMA With Paints

Azar Chemical Industries Limited, a leading manufacturer of paints worldwide, presented 152 gallons of paint worth GH₵9, 093.94 to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to give a new lease of life to the Assembly's old office structures of the Assembly on the Asafoatse Nettey street in Accra.

The paints which included 66 buckets of 20-Litre Azar Tex, 6 gallons of 7kg Azar Putty Filler, 50 gallons of 2-liter Savanna Turpentine and 30 gallons of Azargloss Gal, were presented today at the AMA at a short ceremony in Accra.

Mr. Ghau Azar, the Managing Director (MD) of Azar Chemical Industries Limited, who presented the items said the presentation formed part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and a series of activities to mark it's 50th Anniversary celebration.

Mr. Azar indicated that there was the need to add beauty and give the AMA’s building a facelift, adding that it was an honor for Azar to be part of AMA’s facelift.

The Metro Chief Executive of AMA, Mr. Mohammed Adjei Sowah who received the paints on behalf of the Assembly, expressed his appreciation to Azar Chemical Industries Limited for their thoughts and efforts to supporting the Assembly to beautify its old office building.

He added that imposing buildings within the city contributed to making Accra beautiful and Azar Chemical Industries was making the city of Accra colorful through its production of world-class products.