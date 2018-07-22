EP Church Unveils Three Committees

The Moderator of the General Assembly (GA) of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG), Right Reverend Dr Seth Senyo Agidi has inaugurated the Prisons Ministry, the National Evangelism Committee and Dumedefor (Ambassador Choir) Management Board.

The Prisons Ministry Committee is tasked to formulate policies, plans and strategies for the involvement of the Church in Prisons Ministry, train personnel including; volunteers and uniformed Chaplains as well as sensitise congregants for effective Prisons Ministry.

According to a statement from the EPCG and copied to the Ghana News Agency, the Committee was also to ensure effective collaboration between the Church and the Prisons Service.

The Convener for the Prison Ministry is Reverend CSP George Akuamoah-Boateng with membership being Reverend ASP Stella Katso, Reverend Mrs Alice Ankutse, Reverend Jean-Paul Agidi, and Dr. Mrs. Christine Tettegah.

The Management Board of the Dumedefor, according to the statement was expected to provide direction for the efficient management and administration of the Choir.

It will approve programmes of the Choir for implementation, ensure adequate financial and material resources for the group, monitor its operations and provide guidelines for maintaining discipline within the Choir.

The statement said the Board, chaired by Mr Ben Kpodo, the Member of Parliament for Ho West Constituency, was inaugurated with other members as; Dr Mark Amexo, Mr Bless Numetu, Mrs Sheila Kpesese, Mrs Pearl Worthie and Mrs, Linda McDave.

The National Evangelism Committee is to provide direction in the five functions of the New Testament Church; Evangelism, Discipleship, Ministry, Fellowship and Worship.

The Committee, the statement would formulate policies and strategies for the guidance of Presbyteries, Districts and Congregations for effective evangelism in the Church and winning new members.

It will among other things coordinate with Presbytery Executives and District Pastors for programmes on evangelism including; open air crusades and revivals.

'The Committee will also provide guidance and facilitation for EPCG members in higher institutions of learning to enhance evangelism on their campuses and selected areas during vacation.

Other responsibilities include; organising periodic seminars, training and workshops for Evangelism Coordinators,' the statement added.

The Evangelism Committee is chaired by Reverend Emmanuel Antwi-Tumfour with other members being Reverend Alex Owusu, Reverend S. A. Amanfu-Dey, and Reverend Divine Gborsi.

The rest are; Mr Eric Setsoafia Biaku, Mr Paul Kokumah, Mr Kafui Adzimah, Ms Gifty Esinam Tornu, Ms Ophelia S. A. Dupe, and Mr Rueben Agbenu.

'Article 21 of the 2010 General Assembly Constitution provides for the establishment of Departments, Committees and Boards for the effective running of the various sectors of the Church,' the statement said.

It added that 'The tenure of office for all the Boards is three years however, based on the performance of the respective board tenure could be renewed for a second term following the expiration of their term of office.'

Right Reverend Dr Agidi urged the appointees to bear in mind that the positions offered them the opportunity to serve and not to be served adding that 'in serving the Church at the national level, criticism would abound but, you should consider it as unpaid for advice which must be taken into consideration to help enrich their performance'.

He noted that the membership of the three Boards was uniquely chosen for the tasks, which was dear to the heart of the Church, thus results must begin to show quickly.

Reverend Dr Amey, the Clerk of the GA, drew the attention of the Evangelism Committee to the immediate task of organising a National Convention for the Church from the September 5 to 9, this year.

He also reminded the Dumedefor Management Board of the forthcoming General Assembly of the Bremen Mission scheduled for Ghana in March 2019 and asked that the Choir be put into action in preparation for that event. GNA