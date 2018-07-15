Mycotoxin in chicken liver

Since 1975, both human beings and animals have suffered from rare diseases, where mycotoxins may have played a part in their genesis. Funguses and mycotoxins can decompose organic substances.

They might have caused that from 1978 till 1984. In the atmosphere, the amount of the gas methane produced by decomposition rose annually by 18% and from 1985 till 1999 by 12%. Then in the northern hemisphere, the increase dropped to zero.

In the southern hemisphere, the amounts of methane are further increasing by 8%. Between 1979 and 1980, the experimental animals in the primate research center (NERPRC) in Massachusetts, died in masses of Aids. The diseases began in several cages which were not interconnected.

At the same time, 500 harbor seals died from pneumonia along the Atlantic coast near Boston. Scientists examining the corpses suffered putrefying conjunctivitis. Since 1978, in Tanzania, up to 20% of the lions there stricken by a mysterious neurological disease.

In 1981, there were numerous cases of putrefying conjunctivitis in people in Surinam, Cuba, and South Florida. In 1980, immigrants from Cuba in the USA were affected by asthma and foot fungus. In Cuba today, 7% of the adults and 15% of the children are troubled by asthma.

Hence, 45% show an allergic reaction to the agent of Aflatoxin B, Aspergillus fumigatus, the fungus itself can be proven extremely seldom. There was a mass outbreak of diseases connected with parvoviruses affecting dogs in 1978, in the USA, Canada, South Africa, Australia, Belgium, and France.

There were 58 new mass diseases of animals, plus the dying of fishes in Uganda since 1976, 1984, in the Dominican Republic, 18 new mass diseases in Burkina Faso in 1983/1984. 48 in Sudan from 1987 to 1989.

From 1983 to 1985, supposedly coming from New York and Miami, a highly virulent influenza of chicks caused the killing of 17 million chicks in Pennsylvania, occurring also in Ireland and Australia.

Hemophilia patients and iv.d.u. persons also without HIV-infection, for example, in New York and San Francisco became sick died in an increased incident because of symptoms which can be deduced from mycotoxin effects.

Since the start of 1992, in the West of Cuba (touched first by the prevailing winds; a.) and then on the whole Island; 54,000 people were affected by unknown sudden visual defects of both eyes, blindness, impairments of movements and of surface sensations.

The Aftermath results of children's vaccination

In 1982, tuberculosis vaccinations in children caused heavy reactions in lymph nodes, in St. Lucia, Caribbean. From 1983 to 1986, in Harare, Zimbabwe, 1986 and 1987 in Zaire (Congo), 1987 in Maputo Province and Mozambique.

In 1988, a study on children in French colony Guyana, Caribbean part of South America, 1988, in Jamaica, Dominica, Rwanda, Kampuchea, 1989, in Uganda and 1999/91, in Austria and 1992 in India, proved such reactions of immunosuppression.

That mycotoxins were used as triggering agents for those outbreaks is corroborated especially by the almost explosive speed, with which these diseases in the areas affected. With mycotoxins, it is impossible to bring about a short-term and simultaneous feeble condition over a mass of creatures.

A similar effect can be achieved by spreading agents like measles virus, Cytomegalo, and Epstein-Barr viruses. Also, with such methods, in the run-up to mass Aids diseases, large epidemics were triggered off to produce 'natural' weakening of organism.

Since 1972, there were at least five measles epidemics in Uganda. In the USA, measles increased thirty-two times from the second half of the year1983 to 1990, despite 95% of the population being vaccinated.

The so-called 'seed-oil scandal' in Spain, in 1981, contrary to the government statements and claims by the World Health Organization, was not a case of poisoning through cooking oil but a case of intended spreading of mass disease by the USA air force, through agents which trigger measles-like symptoms.