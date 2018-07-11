Finance Ministry Tops Auditor-General 'League Table' Of ¢892m Squanderers

The public accounts of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for the financial year ended December 31, 2017 have revealed that the overall financial impact of weaknesses and irregularities discovered by the Auditor-General amounted to over GH¢892 million.

The breakdown is: tax irregularities GH¢655 million; cash irregularities GH¢190 million; stores/procurement irregularities GH¢41 million; payroll irregularities GH¢1.7 million; outstanding loans/advances GH¢2.6 million ; and rent irregularities GH¢195 million.

Finance Ministry tops with GH¢697m

The Finance and Economic Planning Ministry recorded the highest irregularities, amounting to GH¢697 million. It is followed by the Employment and Labour Relations ministry with GH¢l35 million.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection corded GH¢25 million (GH¢25,561,177) as the third highest figure. The Health Ministry accounted for the fourth highest irregularities of GH¢21 million.

Photo: Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta

'League Table' of Irregularities of others MDAs

Others MDAs found culpable include

Interior Ministry GH¢2.8 million

Communication Ministry - GH¢2.4 million

Trade and lndustry ministry-GH¢1.1 million

Local Government and Rural Development Ministry - GH¢1.2 million

Ministry of Agriculture - GH¢1.7 million

Education Ministry GH¢743,721.

Chieftaincy Ministry GH¢ 142,916

Fisheries Ministry - GH¢54,747

Defence ministry - GH¢39,099

Lands and Natural Resources - GH¢96,006

Ministry of House and Housing - GH¢16,887

Roads and Highways - GH¢395,773

Ministry of Justice and Attorney-General’s Department - GH¢6,371

Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources - GH¢65,124

Information Ministry - GH¢16,366

Judicial Service - GH¢902,107

Office of Government Machinery GH¢107,642.

In the report, which has been submitted to Parliament, the Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo, pledged to investigate these further and, if possible, hold the officials accountable by way of disallowing the items of expenditure and surcharge.

Tax irregularities GH¢655m

According to the report, tax irregularities constitute 73.46% of the total financial infraction reported.

The amount includes , GH¢11.5 million which was in respect of Prestea Sankofa Limited’s mineral royalties indebtedness to the government as of August 2016 and which had remained uncollected by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) since 2012.

Ghana Revenue Authority’s failures

It noted that these irregularities could be traced mainly to failure on the part of the GRA to collect tax revenue and also apply measures and sanctions against defaulters as stipulated in Paragraph 40 and 41 of the Income Tax Act 2015, (Act 896) Sections 135(2) and 136 of the Internal Revenue Act, 2000 (Act 592).