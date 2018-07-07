Local Commodity Prices Fluctuate At Major Markets

The weekly market survey conducted by Ghana News Agency across major markets in Accra on Friday discovered that prices fluctuated with some commodities, a situation attributed to numerous factors.

Scores of traders attributed the unsteady prices to the volatility of the local currency against other currencies, the weather conditions, cost of transportation and other economic index.

The GNA team, however, observed that in some instances, commodity prices remained unchanged as at Friday, remaining at the same levels as last week.

At the Osu Market, Madam Theresa Teiko, a trader, stated: 'Yam is currently expensive because it is out of season' adding that very soon it will come in abundant and the price would fall.

She however added that the price of Gari has reduce because of the recent heavy rainfall which causes some cassava to spoil when kept for long, hence the need to process it to Gari.

An 'Olonka' of Gari which used to be sold for GH¢8.00 has now dropped to GH¢7.00.

'Olonka' of local rice still stands at GH¢2.50; the price of a tuber of yam now ranges from GH¢7.00 to GH¢15.00 instead of the previous price of GH¢5.00 to GH¢10.00.

Three figures of fresh plantain is sold for GH¢5.00 and five and six figures of ripe plantain is being priced at GH¢10.00; and a crate of tomatoes still ranges from GH¢500.00 to GH¢600.00 and small containers goes for GH¢25.00 and GH¢30.00.

Bag of onion ranges from GH¢300.00 to GHC400.00 depending on the sizes and a small bag of garden eggs have fallen from GH¢150.00 to GH¢100.00.

At the Nima Market, Hajia Samira Yahaya, a cereal and grain trader told the GNA that 'we are still maintaining the prices of goods for now, but one cannot really say when things will change.

'I fear the prices might increase due to all that has been happening these days on the economic front, which has affected the cost of transporting the goods from the hinterlands'.

A sack of Millet is sold at GH¢280.00 and GH¢9.00 per Olonka; Sorghum goes for GH¢250.00 per sack and GH¢8.00 for the Olonka; Wheat is sold at GH¢280.00 per sack and the Olonka is GH¢7.00; and grinded wheat is GH¢140.00 per sack and GH¢6.00 for one olonka.

A bag of Maize goes for GH¢270.00 and GH¢5.00 per Olonka; a sack of Groundnut ranges between GH¢550.00 to GH¢600.00 and Olonka goes for GH¢13.00.

The price of a sack of onions ranges between GH¢275.00 to GH¢350.00; a crate of Navrongo tomato ranges between GH¢550.00 to GH ¢ 620.00 whilst the local tomato ranges between GH¢250.00 to GH¢370.00.

A bucket of corn dough ranges between GH¢12.00 to GH¢18.00 depending on the size of the bucket, whilst the price of cassava dough, depending on the size of the sack, ranges between GH¢355.00 to GH¢760.00.

At the Kaneshie Market, a crate of Navrongo tomatoes goes between GH¢700.00 to GH¢800.00 and a small paint bucket was between GH¢10.00 to GH ¢ 20.00, a sack of onion was sold at GH¢350.00 and a small paint bucket between GH¢10.00 to GH¢20.00; and a sack of cassava goes between GH¢70.00 to GH¢90.00.

An 'Olonka' of millet, wheat, sorghum and groundnut went for GH ¢ 8.00, GH¢12.00, GH¢8.00 and GH¢14.00 respectively. A big bag of perfumed rice was sold between GH¢250.00 and GH¢300.00 and a big bag of local rice was GH¢250.00, whilst Olonka of local brown rice was GH¢10.00 and GH¢15.00 for the local white rice.

At the Mallam Atta Market, a bag of onions which used to sell for as low as GH¢180.00 some time ago, now sells between GH¢280.00 and GH¢370.00; a crate of local tomatoes ranges from GH¢300.00 to GH¢350.00 with the 'olonka' ranging from GH¢5.00 to GH¢20.00 depending on the size of the 'Olonka'.

A bag of maize which sold for GH¢280.00 last week, still sells at the same price as a sack of cassava dough ranges from GH¢350.00 to GH¢750.00, depending on the size of the sack.

An 'Olonka' of beans still stands at GH¢18.00 and an 'Olonka' of groundnut still remained at GH¢13.00.

At the Makola Market, Navrongo tomatoes, which sold between GH¢250.00 and GH¢300.00, now stands at a range of GH¢350.00 and GH¢450.00; Onions, which were sold last week between GH¢350.00 and GH¢360.00 now goes between GH ¢ 360.00 and GH ¢ 380.00 whilst a big sized basket is priced at GH¢560.00 and GH¢20.00 for a small basket.