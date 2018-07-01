|Author:
Joel Savage
|Stories:
|297 Publication(s)
|Column:
|JoelSavage
AS CHILDREN OF GOD WE MUST BE TRANSFORMED, THUS CONVERTING BY RENEWING OUR MINDS FROM TIME TO TIME ONLY TO REFLECT THE WILL OF OUR FATHER ALMIGHTY GOD.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH, Dui
AS CHILDREN OF GOD WE MUST BE TRANSFORMED, THUS CONVERTING BY RENEWING OUR MINDS FROM TIME TO TIME ONLY TO REFLECT THE WILL OF OUR FATHER ALMIGHTY GOD.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH, Dui
Evidence that the military is responsible for chemical and biological agents
A Liberian proudly presenting 'goodbye Ebola' on his chest, but the disease still remains a threat in Africa, especially in the affected countries
For decades, the British and American military are responsible for the planting of biological weapons in African jungles, or through contaminated vaccines, giving birth to various deadly man-made diseases.
At the same time, the military can be held accountable for using chemical weapons on selected population despite lies and denials.
In this article, are clandestine chemical and biological weapon crimes committed by the German, British, and the US military, to give ample knowledge to readers on how the afore-mentioned countries, especially, Britain and America have killed thousands of people, including Africans with biological weapons, such as Aids and Ebola, yet continue to deny any involvement with such agents.
At the same time, this article will educate African leaders to prevent the US military parading on African shores, since their aim is to build US military bases across Africa to gain access to use Africans as guinea pigs in testing both new drugs manufactured in Europe and America and the test of biological weapons.
Biological warfare became more sophisticated against both animals and humans during the 1900s. During World War I, the Germans developed anthrax, glanders, cholera, and a wheat fungus for use as biological weapons. They allegedly spread plague in St Petersburg, infected mules with glanders in Mesopotamia, and attempted to do the same with the horses of the French cavalry.
THE MILITARY VALUE OF DOCUMENTED AND UNDOCUMENTED CHEMICAL-BIOLOGICAL CRIMES
This department, which was involved in the development and production of chemical and biological weapons, developed T-shirts with poison. This poison eventually caused fatal heart defects.
His department also commissioned a pill with a substance in it that would make black women infertile.
Had Basson at that time had access to the CRISPR-cas method, this would have made his job a lot easier, to say the least.
The Ugandan government should expel the so-called experts. Shortly afterward, unknown people ransacked the house of Wilson Carswell, the leading Aids-research scientist in Uganda and destroyed his computer together with all the Aids files after the government discovered his role in the deliberate infection of the Ugandan population with the disease.
Dr. Wilson Carswell, then a member of the British armed forces escaped with his life, after a short stay with his commissioners in Porton Down, Great Britain, he was able to start up again as head of the Aids unit of the Department of National Health and Population Development in South Africa, and continued his deliberate Aids infection. Today, South Africa has the highest HIV/Aids rate in the world.
Isosporosis diarrhea disorders caused by the Isospora protozoan, were first described in 1915, in medical reports on British soldiers. These men had been fighting for the strategically important Straits of the Dardanelles against German and Turkish soldiers and were sent to England for treatment already before or immediately after onset of their diarrhea.
In the middle of a peaceful February in 1925, the Berlin Reich ministry of defense issued a 'Memorandum on the use of pathogens as a weapon in times of war.' In fact, the possibility of experimentally producing safe epidemic outbreaks which would have a sustained detrimental effect on the enemy's power of resistance was met with skepticism.
The military-political venture of 1925, described in this secret 'Memorandum provides an explanation as to what was already practiced at the end of the war and subsequently continued in secret.
The infection of horses, which in reality were reared as virus-producers to then be slaughtered, was mostly treated as the consequence of infections using contaminated syringes.
More than 2,000 tons of this toxic radioactive waste rained down on the Iraqi people. The radioactive repercussions of DU will continue to plague the Iraqi people for many years to come.
The lingering health effects have already begun to take a toll on the health of U.S. soldiers. Cancer-causing DU has been measured in soldiers’ urine, but the Department of Defense asserts that it’s safe. The US government finally admits of using a biological weapon on Iraq.
Helicopters and other aircraft were deployed to disperse the toxins, but also boats and trucks were used. The war in Vietnam is over four decades ago but there are still casualties, scars, and remnants of the ugly war. The areas sprayed by the US military with the 'Agent Orange' (herbicide) affected the environment to the extent that many children were born disabled.
With such concrete evidence, why do people refuse to accept the fact that Ebola is a biological agent tested by the US military in Africa? You don't need to be educated to know after reading this article.
Joel Savage is a Ghanaian-Belgian journalist and author. The accredited press-card holder of the Flemish Journalists Association once contributed regularly to the features column of the Daily Graphic, The Mirror, Ghanaian Times and the Weekly Spectator. The writer currently lives in Belgium.,
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of Joel Savage and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana.
Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."