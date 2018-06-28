Why The World Faces Imminent Threat Of Biological Warfare Danger?



The false information provided by WHO and CDC over diseases such as Aids and Ebola is a catalyst that could kill hundreds of millions of people if terrorists used the bio-weapons because they have been fooled and not adequately prepared.

"Many countries, including North Korea, once limited to Biological warfare ambitions, was challenging America because they know that in the past and present the American government has used bio-weapons on people, such as Aids and Ebola in Africa."

When Aids descended on Africans, to avoid the public knowing that it was a medical bioweapon manufactured from the laboratory of the US government, the World Health Organization and the Centers for Diseases Control, started disseminating false information to the general public about the disease on their websites.

Due to the false information provided by WHO and CDC, the general public didn't take the disease's awareness serious and it started spreading because many believe that Aids wasn't real. The disease spread very fast not even through sex but deliberate spread through vaccines, food, and water.

At the initial stages, if the World Health Organization and the Centers for diseases Control had informed the general public that the Aids virus was a bio-weapon engineered by the American government for global depopulation program, the disease wouldn't have spread so fast because people will be alert and more cautious.

This sounds funny indeed. How can they tell the public the truth when the significance of Aids is to decimate Africa or Third World Countries? However, since when the rain falls, it doesn't fall on one man's house, the Aids epidemic is now a global issue because they lied.

Our questions to the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control are: have they seen the results of their lies in this dangerous world today? And what have they learned so far that they haven't changed their attitude but keep on lying again and again over the origin of Ebola on their websites?

This is the reason we published: BEWARE OF THE FALSE INFORMATION PROVIDED BY WHO AND CDC ABOUT AIDS AND EBOLA. The WHO and the CDC have played a dangerous game of lies which have affected every corner of the globe. Aids is on the path of destruction and nobody can stop it. Ebola is stopped but the survivors are ticking bombs which could possibly explode again.

The article, THE SUDDEN DISAPPEARANCE OF A RUSSIAN SCIENTIST WHO PRODUCES EBOLA, Professor Ilya Drozdov, ex-director of Vector State Research Center, has not only exposed politicians, WHO and CDC but also revealed that all the information about diseases, such as Aids and Ebola on their websites are false, above all the disease is man-made, something they have hidden from the general public for decades. Ebola, like Aids, is a bio-warfare product.

NORTH KOREA ACCUSES AMERICA OVER EBOLA, USING AFRICA AS A TESTING GROUND

With one voice, we are asking the World Health Organization and the Centers for Diseases Control, what are they going to do now to build their credibility? Because both organizations need a serious purge which can't save or redeemed them even if they apologize.

The mainstream media should have taken this case very serious due to the public safety and health, instead, they followed WHO and CDC's false information to protect them and deceive the public. Yes, we live in a world that many are fooled than convinced but that's not going to stop us from giving the right information.

Many are adults, not children any longer but still don't understand the aspects of human life. What one sows is the same he/she shall reap. You can't sow a tomato seed and reap full-grown onions. So the evil things men do they will get the payback, whether they like it or not. The only sad part is sometimes the wages of sin affect innocent people too like victims of terrorism.

We will end this article by asking you to be a judge for a moment. We, Dr. Wolff Geisler, scientist Johan Van Dongen, journalist Joel Savage and the World Health Organization or Centers for Diseases Control, who are the honest ones providing the right information, especially, on Aids and Ebola to the general public?

Finally, we want to ask the World Health Organization and the Centers for Diseases Control that now that they have been exposed what are they going to do with that false information on their websites about Aids and Ebola? "Smartness, is indeed a form of stupidity," says my co-writer and scientist Johan Van Dongen.