National Theatre Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Accra, June 22. GNA - The National Theatre of Ghana is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a program dubbed "Agoro".

'Agoro' is aimed at educating, transforming and entertaining the general public with an added new African orchestra music.

The year-long celebration would on Monday, June 25, begin with a three day workshop and symposia focusing on Art, Health and Wellness according to Madam Amy Appiah Frimpong, Executive Director of National Theatre in an interview with GNA.

'We have realized that there are a lot of sports men and women who sustain same injuries as dancers, actors and musicians, so we have put together a symposium to talk about art and health, which would bring together a lot of people from different fields to have a good body and also good voice'.

'Agoro', which is a collaboration between the National Theatre, Azaguno incorporated and Ohio University, would partner with church choirs and other community choirs to have performances in their spaces and a concert party that would be traveling across the country, with special editions of fun world and kidafest.

According to Madam Appiah Frimpong, the symposium which would create opportunity for intellectual exchange of ideas would start from 25th-27th June, 2018 and there would be performances involving the three resident groups of the National Theatre, which is the National Symposium Orchestra, National Drama Company and the National Dance Company with international artistes from the United State of America and Canada as special guest.

The auditorium of the National Theatre, which was constructed in 1992, would entertain Ghanaians from 28th-30th June, 2018 at 19:00 hours each day as the main AGORO program is scheduled to take place.