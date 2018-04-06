Education Breaks Poverty Cycle - Prof. Badu

Professor Yaa Ntiamoah Badu, the Board Chair of the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), has said education is the most potent tool that could break the poverty cycle in the society.

She said education was the surest way to uproot poverty and significantly uplift the masses from their present low socio-economic conditions.

Professor Badu said this at a fund raising event to mobilise financial resources for the construction of school facilities for the Owusu Ansah Sikatuo Senior High School at Morso in the Asante-Akim South Municipality.

The community initiated school is currently housed in an old block of a former junior high school, hence the need to put up modern and permanent facilities to facilitate effective teaching and learning.

An amount of GH¢54,000.00 was realised at the event, which brought together citizens of the town, both home and abroad.

Prof. Badu, who is a native of the community, underlined the need for all stakeholders, especially the indigenes, to support the project, saying education was what the people needed to transform the community.

The establishment of the school in the community, she noted, demonstrated their desire to make education accessible to their wards and called on stakeholders to take innovative and sustainable steps to raise funds for the project.

Mr Kwaku Asante Boateng, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Area, praised the community for the initiative and described it as laudable and worthy of emulation by others.

He said it was in line with government's vision to make education accessible to all and pledged his commitment to supporting the project.

Mr Dominic Ofosu Frimpong, the Assembly Member for Morso, said the initiative was to promote education in the area and appealed to all citizens to contribute their quota.

Nana Asumeng Fosu, Kyidomhene of the Community, entreated the people to own the school by contributing to its success and taking keen interest in the progress of work.

GNA

By Yusif Ibrahim, GNA