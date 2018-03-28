Akufo-Addo has sold Ghana to Americans and we must 'fight' back - Akamba to Ghanaians

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy National Organiser, Joshua Akamba has charged all meaningful Ghanaians to resist any attempt by President Akufo-Addo for selling the 'birth right' to Americans.

Parliament on Friday, March 23, 2018 night approved the controversial agreement without minority members.

It appeared the House was bent on getting the agreement through before it rises for recess.

“This House adopts the report from the joint committee on defense and interior,” the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye said after the approval.

Prior to staging the walkout, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, spoke for close to 17 minutes giving a litany of reasons why they believe the agreement should not be ratified by Parliament.

Background

Ghana’s Cabinet had agreed to provide the US’ military troop a place near the Kotoka International Airport, and also give them unhindered access to some key installations following a Memorandum of Understanding between the government of Ghana and the US government.

The MoU was laid before Parliament on Tuesday recommending to Parliament to ratify the agreement, but it was rejected by the opposition in Parliament.

With the agreement ratified, it means that the US troops will among other things ,be exempted from paying taxes on equipment that are brought to Ghana as well as use Ghana’s radio spectrum for free.

The troops and their equipment will also have unhindered access to the US forces and their equipment.

The ratification also gives US military unrestrained access to some key state installations and a free radio spectrum.

Contributing to Hope FM weekend political show dubbed 'Fact File' with Bishop Oteng based in Western Region, the NDC National Deputy Organiser said the agreement is a bad one hence indicated that President Akufo-Addo has sold Ghana's 'birth rights' to Americans.

Akamba revealed how the forefathers of the NPP sold Ghana to CIA during Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's era for a civilian government to be orverthrown in 1966.

He therefore called on all meaningful Ghanaians to join the NDC to protest against this deal immediately before it is too late.

He added that the NDC as a responsible opposition party will not sit down unconcerned for allowing the NPP government led by President Akufo-Addo to sell this country to any foreign country without a broader consultation.

He also refuted the claims that the NDC administration in 2015 signed the same deal. He said the NDC government only gave them five months stay in the country as compared to this agreement which "allows the US military to stay in this country permanently and have access to install radio spectrum activities in the country".

He revealed on the program that the NDC is going to join well-meaningful Ghanaians to hit the streets and stage a gargantuan demonstration against the Ghana-US military base.

"We NDC members are calling on all well-meaningful Ghanaians to fight against this bad agreement, President Akufo-Addo has sold Ghana and we must fight back, President Akufo-Addo is insensitive President and doesn't have any love for this great country", he cried out.

He reaffirmed the party's decision to cancel the agreement if voted into power in 2020 if the NPP government failed to listen to Ghanaians to cancel the deal.

In a sharp rebuttal, the Member of Parliament for Sekondi Constituency of Western Region of the ruling NPP, Lawyer Jodi Egyepa Andrew Mercer said this deal has been in existence since 1998 which was first signed by the NDC government at the time.

He said the deal is a good one and must be embraced by the country hence rubbished the propaganda by the NDC.

He applauded the NPP government led by President Akufo-Addo for the transparent manner for sending the deal to Parliament for ratification.

"What is the NDC today saying, they should give us a break and Mr. host (Oteng) let me tell you that this is not a new deal, it was the NDC government at the time signed this deal and they didn't send it to Parliament, they did it in secrecy.

He therefore assured Ghanaians that the agreement will not pose any security threat to the country.

He added that the NPP government will continue to protect Ghanaians hence will not do anything that will jeopardize the security of this country.

Source: Daniel Kaku