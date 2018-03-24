Tanoso Health Training College In Dire Need Of Resources

The Tanoso Community Health Nursing Training College in the Tano North District of the Brong-Ahafo Region is facing infrastructural challenges and requires urgent assistance from the Government and corporate institutions to help solve them.

Currently, the college has 610 students pursuing various diploma and certificate courses in health, but lacked administration block, assembly hall, lecture halls, and hostel facilities on campus to facilitate effective academic work.

Madam Elizabeth Wiafe, the Principal of the College, said through its Internally Generated Fund (IGF), the College was putting up lectures room, which were 60 per cent complete but the project had stalled due to lack of funds.

She, therefore, appealed for public support to complete the projects.

Speaking at the 14th Matriculation Ceremony of the College at Tanoso, Madam Wiafe said lack of decent administration block and offices for both academic and non-academic staff, as well as inadequate lecture halls and modern ICT laboratory remained major setback for academic work.

The Principal said currently spaces occupied by both management and staff were not only temporary but very small in size, hence the need for a permanent block.

A total of 293 students who satisfied all the academic requirements and had also been indexed by the Nursing and Midwifery Council were taken through the Matriculation Oath.

Madam Wiafe expressed discomfort about the unavailability of student hostels on campus, saying because students lived in rented private hostels it was difficult to monitor them outside normal lecture hours.

Another key challenge, the Principal mentioned, was a fence wall, indicating that when constructed it would dissuade students from leaving campus without authorisation and improve significantly on security.

Dr Emmanuel Kofi Amponsah, the Acting Medical Superintendent at the Regional Hospital in Sunyani, urged the students to study hard to pass their final examination without referrals.

He advised them to eschew unhealthy lifestyles and acts of immorality that could truncate their vision and ruin their lives.

Dr Amponsah entreated the fresh students to adhere to the Matriculation Oath, respect authorities and avoid truancy and absenteeism.