Work Begins On $2.4 Million Multi-purpose Sports Center In Ho

Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Minister of Youth and Sports, has cut a sod for the commencement of a multi-purpose sports center in Ho, Volta Region.

The project valued $2.4 million, would have a standard football pitch, eight lane athletics track, courts for tennis, basketball and handball when completed.

It would also have a Gym, Counselling Centre, Information Communication Technology (ICT), entrepreneurship centre and a restaurant.

The project forms part of efforts by the ministry to construct ten sports centers across the country, with the Volta Regional capital, Ho, as the first beneficiary.

Mr. Kwame Asiamah, expressed appreciation to the chiefs and the people of Volta Region for giving out about 100acres of land for the project and encourage the youth to take advantage of the facility when completed to upgrade themselves.

He said the country is far behind when it comes to sports infrastructure and his administration was keen on providing that, to give way for unearthing more talent for the nation.