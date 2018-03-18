Intellectual Theft: Why Intellectual Piracy Must Be Stopped

Of all the categories of intellectual properties, the one that is grossly abused and on ascendancy is that of trade secrets; is because either the victim doesn’t know his rights, or feel helpless, or doesn’t realize any creative work that results from intellectual activity is an intellectual property, guaranteeing him ownership and rights. Also, more often than not, the scoundrels themselves are not aware using such products without the owner’s permission is tantamount to stealing.

Whereas it’s easy to see scientific method as an intellectual property, a business plan is not. However, business modeling is the managerial equivalent of the scientific method - you formulate a hypothesis first, then test it and revise it if necessary.

Therefore, intellectual property is any creative or commercial creation, any business plan that has economic value, and, using someone’s intellectual property without permission is intellectual theft. Because of fear of intellectual theft, many talented citizens of many developing countries take a lot of ideas that would have been beneficial to their respective countries to their graves. Over the years I’ve met many Africans who tell troubling narratives of how they’ve been robbed intellectually by scums from their motherlands. The irony is, these unscrupulous highwaymen are usually top government officials.

These vicious kleptomaniacs extort huge sums of money from their victims or dilly-dally till their victims get so frustrated they throw in the towel, and, the shameless opportunists try to sneak behind them to execute the contract. Often times, the investors are turned off, pack bag and baggage out of the country, taking with them hundreds of millions of dollars in investments. Are these greedy bastards, to borrow ex-president Rawlings’ qualifiers, not worse than armed robbers? Shouldn’t such rapacious nation wreckers be named and shamed?

It’s high time we take the bull by the horn and arrest the activities of such scandalous economic saboteurs and bring them to a screeching halt.

As a victim, your first line of action is to report these ragamuffins to governmental agencies responsible for dealing with such repugnant behavior. Also, use the print, electronic and social media to lambaste such miscreants so that the whole world will know them for what they are - covetous demoniacs who don’t deserve any place in government.

The next line of action as a victim is to take legal action against the vicious bandits. Never hesitate to contact an intellectual property lawyer if you have concerns about intellectual theft.

Let your attorney send a cease and desist letter and demand the stoppage of the reproduction and dissemination of the material in any form. If the thief doesn’t respond after a stipulated time, proceed to court.

In court you can obtain:

1. An injunction commanding the criminal to refrain from using the intellectual property,

2. Compensation for losses from the intellectual property infringement,

3. Attorney’s fee, and

4. Punitive damages. Let’s save succeeding generations from the scourge of such despicable thuggery.

#NAME AND SHAME INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY THIEVES

By Charles Biney

Dallas, TX