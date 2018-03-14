GH Media School Ushers In 324 Fresh Students

GH Media School is a media-oriented institution that aims at training passion-driven students to professionalize their talents and help them fit perfectly within the media industry. GH Media School, was established on March 3, 2014, with the vision to provide skill-based training, offering 70% practicals and 30% theory training to students based on industrial needs.

The school currently offers competency based training in all the disciplines in the multimedia industry to the highest level with the prime object of investing into and producing media professionals who would be able to produce quality on the job market.

Courses offered include; Journalism and Media Studies, Theatre Studies and Integrated Marketing Communication with Television and Film Production as well as Media Information and Communication Technology.

The school, started with 40 students and currently has a student population of 950, accredited by the Ghana Education Service (GES), to provide practical media training.

Mr Leslie Addo-Listowell, the Rector of the School, during the school's 9th Matriculation ceremony held over the weekend on the theme 'Integrating Industrial Needs In Media Education--The GH Media School Experience, said practical and industry-based skill training advantage being offered by school is meant to shape the media workforce of today.

In all, 324 students took Matriculation Oaths and they appeared more than poised to make their mark in the school.

Head of Technical Education Unit of the GES, Mr. Seth Danso Appau, was full of praise to the Management of the School for being able to deliver upon requisite training facilities with qualified lecturers to provide training.

He threw a challenge to the new students to work harder and come out with one aim to change the phase of the industry and fit into the media space.

On his part, the Chancellor of the School, Dr Kofi Osei-Kusi, said today's world demanded special skill on the job.

He said employers were not much enthused about paper qualifications but instead what employees could offer to add value to their companies.

In an interview with ModernGhana, the Director for Academic Affairs, Clifford Ladzekpo, charged the new students to get involved in the practical training particularly such that they can have a secured future.

"We have all the facilities here and for us here we produce for the ready market. This is the time to put in your best to chart a new career for yourselves," he charged the Matriculants.

