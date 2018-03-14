Can Erectile Dysfunction Be Cured Or Reversed...?

Treatment for Erectile Dysfunction varies from person to person. Some men may find that improving their overall health may be enough to help the ED. Other people may require more treatment, such as relationship counseling, before they see any improvements. If lifestyle and relationship improvements are not sufficient to improve ED, doctors may recommend medications. There are also some natural treatments available that may be considered as well. Treatment will depend on the underlying cause. You may also need to use a combination of treatments, including medication, lifestyle changes, or therapy. Your doctor may prescribe medication to help manage your symptoms of ED. When treating ED, a doctor or medical professional may suggest the following:

• Lifestyle changes: One of the first things a young man can do to potentially improve or eliminate ED is make positive choices that will also have an impact on the rest of his life. Some changes a man can consider include increasing exercise, eating a heart-healthy diet, quitting smoking, maintain a low blood pressure, eat a balanced nutritious diet, maintain a healthy weight, avoid alcohol and cigarettes and reduce your stress.

• Natural treatments: Although natural remedies are increasingly available for sale over the counter, there is little scientific evidence to support their claims of improving ED. These remedies may produce adverse side effects or react negatively with other medications a man is taking. Before trying any over-the-counter treatments, it is essential to consult a doctor. For some men, natural remedies may help treat ED. Ask your doctor to recommend reputable brands and avoid purchasing supplements online. The following herbs and supplements have been shown to have varying degrees of success for the treatment of ED: L-arginine, DHEA, Ginseng, Yohimbine and Asparagus racemosus.

• Medication: A doctor may prescribe a medication that stimulates blood flow to the penis, helping a man achieve an erection. There are many drugs available to choose from and each has its own set of side effects. Speaking to a doctor about the types of medication available is strongly recommended.

• Changes to current medications: If a doctor determines that ED is caused as a result of a man taking a certain medication, they may change or stop the problematic medication. No one should stop or alter their medication without talking to a doctor first, however. Young men typically have a good chance of reversing ED. This can be achieved through lifestyle changes that generally improve overall health and by taking medication, or both. It is not uncommon for young men with ED to go back to experiencing a normal sex life if they follow

• Talk therapy: If you’re experiencing psychological ED, you may benefit from talk therapy. Therapy can help you manage your mental health. You’ll likely work with your therapist over several sessions, and your therapist will address things like major stress or anxiety factors, feelings around sex, or subconscious conflicts that could be affecting your sexual well-being.

• Prostatic massage: If your ED is caused by stress, yoga and massage may help if you find these activities relaxing. Some men use a form of massage therapy called prostatic massage. Practitioners massage the tissues in and around your groin to promote blood flow to your penis. There are limited studies on the efficacy of this type of massage.

• Acupuncture: Acupuncture may help treat psychological ED, though studies are limited and inconclusive. You’ll likely need several appointments before you begin to notice any improvements. When choosing an acupuncturist, look for a certified practitioner who uses disposable needles and follows guidelines for needle disposal and sterilization.

• Pelvic floor muscle exercises: A small study of 55 men saw improvement to penile function after three months of regular pelvic floor muscles exercises, and after six months, 40 percent of men had regained normal erectile function. Kegel exercises are a simple exercise you can use to strengthen your pelvic floor muscles. Here’s how you do them: Identify your pelvic floor muscles. To do this, stop peeing midstream. The muscles you use to do this are your pelvic floor muscles. Your testicles will also rise when you contract these muscles. Now that you know where these muscles are, contract them for 5 to 20 seconds. Then release them. Repeat this exercise 10 to 20 times in a row, three to four times a day.

In conclusion, If ED is affecting your relationship; you may also consider speaking with a relationship counselor. Relationship counseling can help you reconnect emotionally with a partner, which may also help your ED. You may need to try several medications before you find one that works. These medications can have side effects. If you’re experiencing unpleasant side effects, talk to your doctor. They may be able to recommend a different medication for you.

By Dr Ernest Aggrey (HMD), 0543999776/[email protected]