Demystifying Erectile Dysfunction....?

Most men will experience problems getting or keeping an erection at some point during adulthood, but this is not always caused by a medical problem. However, some men do develop a medical condition called erectile dysfunction. Erectile dysfunction (ED) is a condition that occurs when the penis does not receive enough blood to produce an erection that is capable of having sexual intercourse. For men with ED, this happens repeatedly and affects a man's ability to sustain an active sex life. While erectile problems are widely thought to be an older man's issue, ED now affects younger men as well. It can be both frustrating and embarrassing for a man to admit to having ED.

An erection is the result of increased blood flow into your penis. Blood flow is usually stimulated by either sexual thoughts or direct contact with your penis. When a man becomes sexually excited, muscles in their penis relax. This relaxation allows for increased blood flow through the penile arteries. This blood fills two chambers inside the penis called the corpora cavernosa. As the chambers fill with blood, the penis grows rigid. Erection ends when the muscles contract and the accumulated blood can flow out through the penile veins. ED can occur because of problems at any stage of the erection process. For example, the penile arteries may be too damaged to open properly and allow blood in.

The causes can be classified under psychological, neurological, or lifestyle issues. ED can also be the result of side effects of particular medications (Diabetic medications).Erectile dysfunction may be caused by obesity, a poor diet, a lack of exercise, or smoking, performance anxiety when the man is too nervous to sustain an erection, depression, schizophrenia, and other psychological disorders, penile abnormalities, such as foreskin problems or curvature , spinal cord injuries, micro vascular disease from diabetes, nerve injuries, hypogonadism, a condition where the body does not produce enough sexual hormones, certain medications including some antidepressants, multiple sclerosis.etc.

There are three main symptoms of ED; inability to get an erection, inability to maintain an erection long enough to have sexual intercourse and trouble having an erection that is firm enough for sexual intercourse. These symptoms may lead to a lack of sexual desire or a loss of interest in sex.

Although the physical effects of ED may be mild, the emotional effects may be severe. These can include anxiety, stress, and low self-esteem. Physical complications of ED are generally mild. Men who experience ED do not typically experience any long-term health problems. However, ED may be a symptom of a more serious problem, such as heart disease. The most common complications include: an unsatisfactory sex life and inability to get a partner pregnant. While the physical complications may be mild, the emotional effects on a young man's quality of life may be more severe. Whether a man experiences all the potential complications or not depends largely on the individual and his own life experiences.

Besides sharing a common disease process, erectile dysfunction and heart disease also share many risk factors, including:

• Diabetes. Men who have diabetes are at high risk of erectile dysfunction and heart disease.

• Tobacco use. Smoking increases your risk of developing vascular disease and can cause erectile dysfunction.

• Alcohol Use. Drinking too much alcohol can cause heart disease and might contribute to other causes of heart disease, such as high blood pressure or abnormal cholesterol. Alcohol also impairs erections.

• High blood pressure. Over time, high blood pressure damages the lining of your arteries and accelerates the process of vascular disease. Certain high blood pressure medications, such as thiazide diuretics, can also affect sexual function.

• High cholesterol. A high level of low-density lipoprotein (LDL, or "bad") cholesterol can lead to atherosclerosis.

• Age. As you get older, erections might take longer to develop and might not be as firm. The younger you are, the more likely that erectile dysfunction signals a risk of heart disease. Men younger than 50 are at especially high risk. In men older than 70, erectile dysfunction is much less likely to be a sign of heart disease.

• Obesity. Excess weight typically worsens other risk factors for heart disease.

• Low testosterone. Men with low testosterone have higher rates of erectile dysfunction and cardiovascular disease compared to men with normal testosterone levels.

How is ED diagnosed?

Your doctor will ask you questions about your symptoms and health history. They may do tests to determine if your symptoms are caused by an underlying condition. You should expect a physical exam where your doctor will listen to your heart and lungs check your blood pressure, and examine your testicles and penis. They may also recommend a rectal exam to check your prostate. Additionally, you may need blood or urine tests to rule out other conditions. Furthermore a Nocturnal penile tumescence (NPT) test may be requested. An NPT test is done using a portable, battery-powered device that you wear on your thigh while you’re sleeping. The device evaluates the quality of nocturnal erections and stores the data, which your doctor can later access. Your doctor can use this data to better understand your penis function and ED. Nocturnal erections are erections that occur while you’re sleeping, and they’re a normal part of a healthily functioning penis.

In conclusion, ED is a common condition, and has many possible causes. ED is often related to problems with your blood flow, so maintaining your blood vessel health through exercise and a healthy diet may help reduce your risk for ED. Don’t stop taking medications without first talking to your doctor. In many cases, you can improve your symptoms of ED. Many medications and treatments are available. As well, certain devices, like an erectile dysfunction pumpor erectile dysfunction ring, may help temporarily manage symptoms of ED so that you can continue to engage in sexual intercourse.

By Dr Ernest Aggrey (HMD), 0543999776/[email protected]