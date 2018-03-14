Treatment options for PREMATURE EJACULATION?

‘’The only mammals who work to extend sexual congress for long periods purely for the sake of pleasure are humans. That’s right, guys like you and me. And when we’re not able to hold off on our orgasms, ejaculating quicker than our partners might enjoy, we blame ourselves. Every time a guy has an orgasm quicker than he or his lady might have wanted, he feels like a failure. But what if he’s wrong? What if the exact opposite is true? Only in human society is fast orgasm undesirable,” says Dr. Brian Steixner, M.D. PE surpasses erectile dysfunction exponentially and is more difficult to treat, because men’s expectations for performance are impossible.”

I regularly meet with patients desperate to be “cured’’ and our society says we need to perform so I offer treatment options.”But most men won’t commit to a program because of desperation. They want a quick fix. However one must realize that ejaculations are functions of the nervous system and largely out of our deliberate control. I normally tell my clients “There’s nothing wrong with you, man. That’s just how you’re supposed to work.” Usage of recreational drugs and binge drinking has an impact on one’s ability to control their orgasm.

Premature ejaculation happens shortly before or after penetration, although there is no precise "time limit" that defines it, it mostly means lasting less than two minutes.

For both partners: Talk about it. Open a considerate discussion with your partner(s) is the key to enjoying a fulfilling sex life. Communicate your concerns to them, and involve them as much as possible in your desires or needs during sex.

In addition, a positive and non-judgemental support from a sexual partner can go a long way in helping a person stay relaxed during sex. Staying relaxed is key to reducing performance anxiety if you or your partner is nervous about lasting long enough. Also, Experiment! Be open to new positions or new types of sex. By getting on top, the receiving partner can take control and reduce sensitivity to the tip of the man’s penis. Concentrating on a new position or fantasy can often help if a man is concerned about climaxing too soon. Furthermore, widen your definition of sex. Sex is more than just penetration, and shouldn’t be defined by the male orgasm. Learn to pleasure each other in different ways.

If you’ve tried these tips and techniques, and you’re still not lasting as long as you’d like during sex, there are a number of treatment options that could help.

These medical treatment options are only recommended for men who have been diagnosed with premature ejaculation (PE). If you are concerned about how long you’re lasting during sex, discuss your concerns with your doctor. They will be able to recommend the most suitable form of treatment for your situation. Medical treatments should be the final resort for men wanting to last longer in bed, after trying the usual physical tricks and techniques. Consider the potential side effects of each form of treatment before using them. I will only discuss some natural treatments below;

Treatments for Premature Ejaculation Include:

Practicing the “pulling out” to change sexual positions thus dulling your sensation for a moment or you can change your stroke (instead of thrusting in and out during sex you can leave your penis inside your partner and go in circles, which can be a bit less stimulating). Knowing what your “point of no return” feels like is crucial for gaining control over ejaculation.

5-Hydroxytryptophan (5-HTP): For dosages, take between 200 and 600 mg's per day and allow at least 7-10 days for the full benefits to take effect.

Ashwagandha: For best results, take 1000 mg's of high strength Ashwagandha daily with a meal, and in particular, an hour before lovemaking.

Ginger, Honey and Hibiscus (Sobolo) Flower Essence: This is an old folk remedy that's been handed down through the generations. Slice up some fresh ginger and add to a cup of hot water. Leave to steep for 20 minutes then remove the slices. Add a teaspoon of honey and two drops of organic hibiscus flower essence and stir. Slowly sip. Be sure to consume this tea 2-3 times daily for best results and if you can have a cup around half an hour before any love making.

Engage in Kegel Exercise: Kegel exercises work by strengthening the pubococcygeus (PC) muscle, which controls ejaculation. To do Kegels, simply squeeze the same muscle you would use to stop peeing mid-stream (this is your PC muscle). Clench this muscle for 10-15 seconds then release for 10-15 seconds. Do this 5 times in a row - clenching and releasing. Make sure you do this a minimum of three times each day. Doing this every day will strengthen your PC muscle considerably, and in turn, help you to control (and delay) your premature ejaculation. It most definitely works, but you must be consistent with the exercises (just like going to the gym) if you want this to work for you. In a controlled study in 2012 on premature ejaculation, men who couldn’t last for even one minute before ejaculating completed a 12 week course of pelvic floor exercises and were found to increase their ejaculation response time from 31.7 seconds to 146.2 seconds.

Use "Special" Condoms: Sex doesn't feel quite as good with a condom, however, if you suffer from premature ejaculation then using a "thicker" condom or one that's coated with benzocaine (a topical numbing agent) will help to reduce your sensitivity and make you last longer. Trojan and Durex make the most popular types.

Deep Breathing: A simple but effective remedy for PE. Deep breathing increases oxygen levels in the blood, along with causing the brain to release mood stimulating chemicals called endorphins. This produces a calming effect and the calmer and more relaxed you can be before sexual intercourse, the better your performance.

Other ways to manage premature ejaculation include:

The stop-and-start method. The man slows down or reduces stimulation when he feels himself nearing climax. This might involve removing his penis, or simply becoming very still. Once the moment has passed, he then resumes intercourse.

The squeeze method. The man's partner squeezes the tip of his penis when he feels himself about to climax. The partner maintains the squeeze for several seconds, until the urge to ejaculate passes. After another 30 seconds, the man and his partner can go back to sex. Repeating this can help the man train his body away from premature ejaculation.

When is counselling recommended? If the length of time you last during sex is a problem for either you or your partner(s), and it’s not being helped by either physical techniques or medical treatments, you might want to try counselling. Counselling therapy can be very helpful when there is a psychological root cause to your sexual problems. During your sessions, your therapist will be able to help you identify and work on any issues you might have around sex, or any underlying problems in your relationship.

In conclusion, most doctors believe that early sexual experiences may establish a pattern that can be difficult to change later in life, such as: How much foreplay you are engaging in? Try more or less, or different types of foreplay. Try more or less focus on the penis to control the level of stimulation. Never carry a lit match into a dynamite factory. Sometimes more foreplay helps with premature ejaculation because it allows the man to gain control over his anxiety and to be relaxed instead of hurrying through, at other times it could increase his anxiety and lead to premature ejaculation.

By Dr Ernest Aggrey (HMD), 0543999776/[email protected]