Deploy Soldiers To Support Police To Deal With Robbery Attacks – James Agalga

The Member of Parliament for Bulsa North has expressed the need for the police service to be supported by their military counterparts in the fight against the increasing rate of armed robberies in the country.

James Agalga said if the police service is incapable of dealing with the recent developments, then there is the need to provide them with some form of support.

“I will think that the time has come for the Commander of the Armed Forces to deploy the armed forces to support the police service to deal with the issue of armed robbery as an interim measure,” he told Joy News’ Joseph Ackah Blay

Recent armed robbery attacks in Accra have left many residents in a state of horror. In the past month alone, there have been 89 reported robbery incidents in Accra alone.

Not only is this figure alarming, but also the form and manner in which these robberies are carried out.

At Oyibi in Accra, the robbers appear to be on holiday visits, raining terror, raping victims and killing innocent citizens.

A security officer being interrogated after the Royal Motors robbery

On Tuesday, robbers stormed the showroom of Royal Motors in Accra, beat up occupants and made away with a cash safe, the size of a double door fridge.

The Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery has said the police are in control of security, but Mr Agalga is not convinced.

The Former Deputy Interior Minister believes pretending that the police service has the capacity to fight crime when it doesn’t, only goes to harm the nation.

He said the police service is faced with serious human and logistic challenges that need to be addressed.

These challenges, for him, is making it impossible for the service to perform its duties as expected and “the criminals have the sense that the police service may be overstretched…their mobility is a serious problem and when this happens it means that the ability of the police service to respond rapidly to crime scenes leaves much to be desired.”

Mr Agalga added that the Service needs to be retooled to enhance their mobility, provided with the requisite protective gear that will motivate them to take certain risks they will otherwise not take.

He called on the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fulfill his promise of injecting some GHS800 million into the Service.

