7,000 entrepreneurs benefit from free training under NEIP

The Ministry of Business Development is organizing a nationwide entrepreneurship training programme for over 7,000 entrepreneurs for free as part of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) which was officially out-doored last year by President Akufo-Addo.

The NEIP was launched in July 2017 with a seed capital of $10 million with efforts being made to increase the amount to $100 million through Private Sector Implementation Partner (PSIP).

NEIP primarily aims at creating the conducive and business-friendly environment to stimulate enterprise activities and provide integrated national support for start-ups and small businesses that would in turn create employment opportunities for others.

The nationwide training programme constitutes the first phase of a series of capacity building programmes lined up under the NEIP for the over 7,000 Ghanaians who responded positively and participated in a National Business Plan Competition.

The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP), together with its Private Sector Implementation Partner (PSIP), African SME Organisation under the Ministry of Business Development launched the NEIP Business Plan Competition with a call for proposals from the 2nd of November to the 10th of December 2017.

At the end of the Brong Ahafo Regional edition of the NEIP entrepreneurship training programme held at the GNAT Hall in Sunyani, which was attended by over 350 entrepreneurs and prospective entrepreneurs, participants were asked submit a five-paged Business Plan by the 31st of January 2018 for consideration.

Two thousand out of the 7,000 Ghanaians who are participating in the NEIP National Business Plan Competition would be shortlisted for another round of training after which participants would be required to submit a 20-page Business Plan.

Afterwards, the number would further be pruned down to 500. The final 500 entrepreneurs would be the ones who shall be given financial and other support to invest in productive ventures that would create employment opportunities for Ghanaians, especially the youth.

In a speech read for him, the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, encouraged the youth to take advantage of the various opportunities being made available by the government through the various initiatives introduced so far.

He reiterated government’s resolve to continue to provide opportunities for the economy to expand, create wealth and provide jobs for the people.

Other speakers at the programme in Sunyani were the Programmes Manager at the Ministry of Business Development, Kojo Frempong; Stacy Ofei Darko, the Deputy CEO of NEIP and Isaac Tweneboah Kodua who is a Marketing and Entrepreneurship Lecturer of the Garden City University College in Kumasi and the Lead Consultant of HIPAG Business and Career Solutions.

Richard Kofi Boahen, Sunyani