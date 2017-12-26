GHC350,000 Sanitation Facility For Manso-Datano

Manso-Datano, a fast growing community in the Amansie-West District, has been provided with a GHC350,000.00 air-conditioned washroom facility.

It was built for the people by a private businessman, Nana Adjei Sikapa, as his contribution to efforts at improving sanitation in the town.

Mr. William Bediako Asante, the District Chief Executive (DCE), has applauded him for the project and said it should serve as good example to everybody.

He underlined the readiness of the assembly to forged strong partnership with anybody or group eager to bring development and raise the quality of life of the people.

The DCE announced the decision by the assembly to support property owners to construct household toilets.

He added that it would pay for 50 per cent of the construction cost of any such facility.

This, he said, was part of the deliberate effort to ensure that the people had access to toilet, to end the practice where some had been defecating in the fields.

Nana Sikapa called for the community to show ownership of the project.

They should do everything to make sure that it was properly maintained and kept.

He pledged his unwavering determination to continue to associate with the drive to promote good environmental sanitation in the district.