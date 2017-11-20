Language Agenda:  When a MORPHEME is equivalent to NEGATION

Introduction

In Morphology, it is a reality that bound morphemes are not completely meaningful when they stand alone. However, when they are combined with free morphemes, meanings are generated in the context of Grammar and Semantics. Some of these bound morphemes carry the meaning of NEGATION. This implies that they produce the sense of negativity.

Sample

While some of these bound morphemes are PREFIX, others are SUFFIX. A prefix is a bound morpheme that is placed in front of a free morpheme. Contrarily, a suffix is attached to the end of a free morpheme. Below is a sample of bound morphemes:

● "a", "un", "dis", "less."

Illustrative sentences

It is instructive to state that depending on the accompanying free morpheme, any of the above bound morphemes carries a sense of negation. To maximize our comprehension, let us consider the following illustrative sentences:

● Because Azindoo is APOLITICAL, he avoids partisan discussions on Hajj.

(APOLITICAL means NOT political or NOT interested in politics. It is made up of three morphemes: "a" = bound morpheme, "politic" = free morpheme, "al" = bound morpheme. "A" is the morpheme of negation.)

● In Dagbon tradition, it is UNCIVILIZED to insult an elderly person.

(UNCIVILIZED means NOT civilized. It comprises several morphemes: "un" = bound morpheme, "civil" = free morpheme, "ize" = bound morpheme, "d", = bound morpheme. "Un" is the morpheme of negation.)

● Kataali DISLIKES lies.

(DISLIKES means does NOT like. It is inclusive of the following morphemes: "dis" = bound morpheme, "like" = free morpheme, "s"= bound morpheme. "Dis" is the morpheme of negation.)

● Hatred is a USELESS enterprise.

(USELESS means NOT useful. It involves two morphemes: "use" = free morpheme and "less" = bound morpheme. "Less" is the morpheme of negation.

Conclusion

Colleague learner, morphemes may appear insignificant or cumbersome to you. But mastery of them is an effective source of wide vocabulary and appropriate diction. However, one needs to be cautious in the use of morphemes, for it is not every word that accepts every bound morpheme. To avoid miscommunication, therefore, we must at all times consider the context and wording to determine when a morpheme is equivalent to negation.

Allah is the Best Grammarian.

Dedication

This discourse is dedicated to my beloved sister, Abdul Aziz Wasila TUNGTEYA, who has graduated from the University for Development Studies (UDS). The entire family is proud of her. May Allah bless her efforts.