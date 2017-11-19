Ghana Medical Association Gets New National Executives

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has elected new National Executive Committee members to serve a two-year term.

Dr Frank Ankobea, a Consultant Obstetrician Gynaecologist and Barrister at Law is the President of the newly elected members.

A statement signed by Dr Justice Duffu Yankson, the General Secretary and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said he was elected alongside the following.

They are Dr Frank Serebour, Paediatrician Specialist, Vice President; Dr Justice Duffu Yankson, Principal Medical Officer and Barrister at Law, General Secretary; and Dr Titus Beyuo, Obstetrician Gyanaecologist, Assistant General Secretary.

The rest are Dr (Mrs) Mary Amoakoh-Coleman, MD, PhD, Treasurer; Dr (Mrs) Elizabeth Esi Crentsil, Senior Specialist, Obstetrician Gynaecologist, National Executive Member (Female); and Dr Edward Frempong Boateng, National Executive Member (Male).

The statement said DCOP/Dr Ebenezer Ewusi-Emmim, a Paediatrician Specialist who works at the Police Hospital, Accra, and is now the immediate past President and also a member of the National Executive Committee.

GNA