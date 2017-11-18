Kumasi Academy To Celebrate 60-Years Of Holistic Baptist Education

Deep in the heart of Ashanti Region is a serene space cultivating students since 1957. Equipped with one of the best science laboratories in the country [in that era] and a flourishing greenery, Kumasi Academy (KUMACA) is a lasting legacy. One of the beautiful architectures of the School is it's beautiful, round Science Laboratory building -- it is the Mecca of academic excellence.

“Marking 60 years is an exciting time in any school’s history. We look forward to seeing classmates and friends from every year during the reunion celebration” said Dr. Dapaah Asiakwan, President of the Past Students Association (Class of 1973).

“Since its inception, Kumasi Academy has provided a challenging and engaging education to students who demonstrate strong academic potential,” said Francis Boanoh (Class of1989). “It has been amazing to see the school grow over the years and I look forward to celebrating its 60th anniversary with friend coming from all over the world.”

From Friday, December 1 to Sunday, December 3, 2017, Kumasi Academy will climax its month-long 60th anniversary celebration with a special guest speaker Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, Special Guest of Honor, Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Education, Ghana and other invited guests.

The event will take place at the school's campus located in the Asokore Mampong municipality in the Ashanti Region. Activities planned include a Health Walk, Exhibition, Fun-filled Games, Speech and Prize-giving Day, Entertainment and a Thanksgiving Service on Sunday. KUMACA hopes all old students, friends and family will be able to support this event as the school celebrates 60 years in education!

Serving the Ashanti Region since 1957, Kumasi Academy has been a key provider of rich and meaningful student life in academics, achieving "60 Years of Living the Dream of Holistic Baptist Education and Its Impact on Human Development."

One cannot mention a single professional field where Kumasi Academy students have not distinguished themselves. Some of the most notable alumnus are Hon. Dan Botwe, Minister of Regional Reorganization and Development, Dr. Kwame Acheampong Kyei, Chairman of GLICO Group, Ghana's Ambassador to Denmark, Her Excellency Amerley Ollennu Awua-Asamoa , Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Executive President, Ghana Baptist Convention and Chairman, Christian Council of Ghana, Hon. Alan Kyeremateng, Minister of Trade, Hon. Dr. Kwame Bawuah-Edusei , former Ghana's Ambassador to USA, Hon. Akwasi Osei-Adjei former Minister of foreign affairs, Mr. Peter Mac Manu, former Chairman, New Patriotic Party, Dr. Kwabena Dapaah-Siakwan, former MD of Vanguard Properties, Dr. Emmanuel Owusu, CEO of Golden Link Savings and Loans, Hon. Kwabena Sintim-Aboagye, Deputy Managing Director STC, Painter Samuel Akainyah of Chicago, USA, Gordon Prempeh former Kumasi Asante Kotoko footballer, Juliana Acheampong , Gospel musician just to name a few.

About Kumasi Academy

Kumasi Academy is located in Asokore-Mampong in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. Founded in 1957 by the American Baptist Missionary Union, Kumasi Academy was first named as the Sadler Baptist School. The school has since become one of the most popular schools in Ghana because of the Baptist missionaries' strict adherence to discipline.

Visit the school's website at www.kumasiacademy.com to learn more about the activities