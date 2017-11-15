Foundation of Welfare and Politics of Communism

In my previous article "Foundation of Welfare and Politics of Democracy", I wrote: any political section practice politics with concept of political party(s) and electoral system, its merge with democracy because democracy born with the 2 principle concepts. But modern Communism, Dictatorship and others subbranches of politics loved the glamour of democracy and democracy's elements they used in their system.

But what is "Communism"? If I were a Political Scientist, I would described Communism; Communism is combination of Common Ism of Common Phenomenon, Common Social & Communities, Common Wealth, Common Practice, Common Behaviour, Common Concern, Common Connectivity and a Set of Common Line of Communication.

Is the present world didn't achieve yet Politics of Communism. But communism facilities by democracy. So one day will come when communism will be free from the hired elements of democracy and will more independent.

Many political scientist, philosopher, writer and politicians described communism but I said about a hardcore concrete definition of communism.

Since the childhood, I have read many books on communism age, communism literature of story, novel, poem, play, article, theory, etc. Yes, in there, described very separately about the said definition I wrote.

I proclaimed myself as a Foundationer. Foundation of Welfare. So I tried to understand Chinese President Xi Jingping's initiative 'One Belt One Road of The Silk Road Economic Belt and The 21st Century Maritime Silk Road'. And because I directly not involved with the project so I can't say I'm one of them. So I founded 'Full of Kindness & Compassionate for the Welfare of all Embracing Network of Views (The Welfare)' in strategic cooperation with Belt and Road. In my 1st letter to the Daw Aung San Suu Kyi of Myanmar, I tried to figure out Xi's theory.

My organization, Foundation and Development (FND) is trying to reach the Belt and Road for a sustainable & successful research over the Foundation of Welfare which will be facilitated by the Communism. We extremely need their support and cooperation through the Government of Bangladesh (GoB). GoB also should have to understand that for using democracy, they don't have to pay to the anyone. It's International Property of Intellectual. So I hope our government will soft & easy on me and my organization and should open a working road for me. Because do anything, I must need support & cooperation of Bangladesh Government indeed while I am living in Bangladesh.

Hatashe Ri Seldon

Foundationer, Foundation of Welfare

Full of Kindness & Compassionate for the Welfare of all Embracing Network of Views : One Belt One Road of The Silk Road Economic Belt and The 21st Century Maritime Silk Road