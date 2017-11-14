Four (4) Simple Equations In Life

1.

Situation × Response= Results.

Nature did not allow us to choose our parents or decide where to be born and who to give birth to us. Nature did not put us on the same environment. But Irrespective of where you were born and where you are coming from, you can still make it in life.

The circumstances surrounding your birth is not as important as the opportunity to live life (Lailah Gifty Akita ).

Your response to the situation makes the difference. If you respond negatively to conditions and circumstances, then you will achieve negative results. By responding negatively, I mean you begin to use the conditions and circumstances as an excuse. It is a common thing in us, that we usually try to blame people for our failure. For example, we begin to blame our parents, the economy, environment, etc. But situations if it does not change you, will shape you. It is unto you the individual and how you respond to the situation. You can take it as a bigger challenge that you cannot do anything about or as a minor inconvenience. When you see it as a minor inconvenience, then you believe you can overcome.

what you are using as an excuse for your failure, a countless number of people just like you have been there and were able to make it. You don't allow circumstances to dictate your future. For example when you write an exams and fail, don't blame your teacher, nor the school because people just like you have been there and passed well. The school will not bring success to you but you make something out of the school.

You must take personal responsibility. You cannot change the circumstances, the seasons, or the wind, but you can change yourself. That is something you have charge of (Jim Rohn).

If some great men are to be honest and bold enough to tell you their yesterdays, like you will call yourself a "Pope" today. You can be born in a deprived community and still attain a higher status and recognition in society. Growing up in a poor community/family doesn't mean a poor future. Circumstances in life are meant to let you discover who you are, and not to paralyze you.

2.

Aptitude + Attitude = Altitude.

Nobody was born empty handed. You were brought into being by God with a gift. Every man is unique and we all have some special qualities (abilities, talents, gifts, etc). The fact that you have not discovered or use your gift or talent doesn't mean you don't have. You may not be good at academics, but you may be suitable for a different task or do well in some things in life in which those good at academics cannot, and that is aptitude. It is about discovering your gift or talent, appreciating it, using it faithfully and managing it. However, how far you go in life(altitude) is dependent on your attitude. So if you have the aptitude but lacks the attitude to make good use of your talent or gift then you are likely to backslide.

Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of human freedoms-to choose one's attitude in any given set of circumstances, to one's own way(Viktor E. Franklin).

There is this Akan parlance, "Wo ahuofe di wo b3ko nanso wo suban di wob3ba". So how you carry yourself in life is the most important thing. If you are beautiful but has a lazy attitude, your beauty attract men but doesn't lead to marriage. If you are good at academics or even playing football but use that as advantage to sleep around with ladies, instead of reading or going for training then your performance will dwindle and you will never go far. So you see, it all depends on your attitude. Irresponsible use of your talent or gift will result to your suffering.

3. Plans + God = Success.

A set goal plus a habit of control with God steering affairs means you will definitely be successful. You cannot be so busy to the extent of forgetting or abandoning your God. Remember, the creation cannot be bigger than the creator.

Human wisdom, brilliance, insight-- they are of no help if the Lord is against you(Proverbs 21:30).

Every step you take in life, ask God to give you the knowledge and insight on how things should be done. During exams, some students are over optimistic and believe they will pass because they have learned enough. Surprisingly, when results are in, they begin to say aaah, this paper that I overwrote and even asked for extra sheets, how possible I got this result. Pray before you write a paper because you can learn throughout the night, days or weeks and still fail. Remember, we sow the seeds but God blesses the harvest.

Proverbs 16:3, Ask the Lord to bless your plans and you will be successful in carrying them out.

4.

Faith+Action= Accomplishment.

If you have confidence or trust in God, it must be accompanied by works so that you can accomplish your purpose. For example, if you are looking for employment and pray to God to get a job, but do nothing after, then expect nothing back because life is not so easy as you may think that an employer will call you when you have not even submitted application letter. When you meet the requirement, pray to God and submit your letter, then the God who searches human heart and motives can open doors even without a protocol. You will get a solution to your problem and be satisfied only you work towards it. The phrase God help those who help themselves is a popular motto that emphasize the importance of self initiatives and agency(Wikipedia).

James 2:17 Even so faith, if it hath not works, is dead, being alone.

Summary.

Life in itself is full of mathematics, and if you don't calculate it well, you will get wrong answers. From the above equations, you could see that results, altitude, success and accomplishment in life is dependent on God, Attitude, Response and Actions.

