Atibie Nursing & Midwifery College Welcomes 241 Freshers

The Atibiie Nursing and Midwifery Training College has held a ceremony to admit 241 fresh students.

Mrs. Paulina Osabutey, the Principal, reminded them of why they were there and asked that they worked hard to live their dream.

They should ensure that they conducted themselves well to become good ambassadors of the college and the community.

She told them to refuse to be part of anything that was not noble and dignified.

Mrs. Osabutey indicated that there was an increase in student's enrolment, this year, something that was going to put pressure on its limited classrooms.

She therefore appealed to the Kwahu South District Assembly, individuals and corporate bodies, to support it to complete a four-story structure, it was constructing through internally generated funds.

The building on completion would have facilities for an office, skills acquisition laboratory and computer laboratory.

Mrs. Osabutey spoke of the urgent need for the supply of computers to promote effective teaching of information and communication technology (ICT).