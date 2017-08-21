TOP STORIES
Dr. Kofi Kissi Dompere’s Two New Books On Information-Knowledge System Out
Prof. Dompere recently returned from Ghana after attending some major conferences in the country. Prior to his departure, he let us in on two major books he was working on, both of which focus on the theory of information, and upon his return, he gave us the good news that both have been successfully published—by Springer Publishing Company.
Dr. Dompere has also been generous enough to share with us his intentions to establish a research institution, a mediumthrough which he hopes to advance his theories—scientific, mathematical, economic, political, and philosophical ideas, among others. Nkrumah’s pragmatic and innovative ideas will feature prominently in this noble undertaking.
Being a globally-acknowledged influential thinker and author of scientific works within the American academy as well as the international scientific community, and having an impeccable stockpile of experience with American, African, and international institutions, and the Organization of American States (OAS), and with intellectuals, academics and researchers from around the world, Dr. Dompere hopes his ideational pragmatism will neutralize the entrenched doctrinaire conservatism and paucity of ideas we see in Ghana and Africa today. He wants to revolutionize our way of thinking.
Further, like the visionary Nkrumah who was also unquestionably a profound pragmatist, Dr. Dompere feels an academic like him has a responsibility to his audience, nation, and humanity at large. This is why he frowns upon armchair pontification. For this reason he wants to bring his sophisticated and groundbreaking theories, ideas, and publications to the doorsteps of the people.
Interestingly, this intention of his has not crystallized yet as it is still in the pipeline.
We will update our readers on this, his intentions on the proposed research institution, once additional information comes to our knowledge. Well, we shall also update our readers on when the last academic/scientific work in the triumvirate set on information-knowledge system finally comes out. Dr. Dompere has assured us he is finishing work on that one. The ideas explored in these volumes will transform Ghana and Africa if they are taken seriously. Now back to the books:
“This book focuses on the development of a theory of info-dynamics—to support the theory of info-statics in the general theory of information. It establishes the rational foundations of information dynamics, and how these foundations relate to the general socio-natural dynamics, from the primary to the derived categories in the universal existence and from the potential to the actual in the ontological space.
“It also shows how these foundations relate to the general socio-natural dynamics from the potential to the possible—to give rise to the possibility space with possibilistic thinking; from the possible to the probable—to give rise to possibility space with probabilistic thinking; and from the probable to the actual—to give rise to the space of knowledge with paradigms of thought in the epistemological space…
“The theoretical framework is developed with analytical tools based on the principle of opposites, systems of actual-potential polarities, negative-positive dualities under different time-structures with the use of category theory, fuzzy paradigm of thought and game theory in the fuzzy-stochastic cost-benefit space. The rational foundations are enhanced with categorial analytics.
“The value of the theory of info-dynamics is demonstrated in the explanatory and prescriptive structures of the transformations of varieties and categorial varieties at each point of time and over time from parent–offspring sequences. It constitutes a general explanation of the dynamics of information-knowledge production through info-processes and info-processors induced by a socio-natural infinite set of technologies in the construction—destruction space.”
“This book discusses the development of a theory of info-statics as a sub-theory of the general theory of information. It describes the factors required to establish a definition of the concept of information that fixes the applicable boundaries of the phenomenon of information, its linguistic structure and scientific applications.
“The book establishes the definitional foundations of information and how the concepts of uncertainty, data, fact, evidence and evidential things are sequential derivatives of information as the primary category, which is a property of matter and energy.
“The sub-definitions are extended to include the concepts of possibility, probability, expectation, anticipation, surprise, discounting, forecasting, prediction and the nature of past-present-future information structures. It shows that the factors required to define the concept of information are those that allow differences and similarities to be established among universal objects over the ontological and epistemological spaces in terms of varieties and identities.
“These factors are characteristic and signal dispositions on the basis of which general definitional foundations are developed to construct the general information definition (GID). The book then demonstrates that this definition is applicable to all types of information over the ontological and epistemological spaces. It also defines the concepts of uncertainty, data, fact, evidence and knowledge based on the GID.
“Lastly, it uses set-theoretic analytics to enhance the definitional foundations, and shows the value of the theory of info-statics to establish varieties and categorial varieties at every point of time and thus initializes the construct of the theory of info-dynamics.”
ABOUT DR. KOFI KISSI DOMPERE
He is widely known for the rigor of his mathematical formulations and modeling of complex qualitative problem. For instance, Prof. Dompere’s contributions to fuzzy logic, fuzzy mathematics, and fuzzy theory as they relate to academic economics and the practice of political economy have widely been acknowledged by academic economists, mathematicians, institutions, and Springer Publishing, one of his major publishers which also happens to be one of the world’s largest carriers of scientific titles and journals; as well as of Adonis & Abbey Publishers Ltd, and so on.
More than 3000 libraries carry Prof. Dompere’s academic works around the world (see WorldCat for Prof. Dompere’s scholarly works; WorldCat houses tens of thousands of libraries in at 160 countries; it is also “the world largest and most comprehensive catalogue of library resources from around the world.” (See OCLC.org for additional information! Amazon.com also has them).
Also, Prof. Dompere’s high-profile academic standing in the American Academy, notwithstanding all the above, is exemplified by his respected membership in a number of prominent institutions: The American Society for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), the world’s largest scientific organization; the New York Academy of Sciences; the Econometric Society, an international society of academic economists; the Golden Key National Honor Society; the American Economic Association (AEA); the Diopian Institute for Scholarly Advancement (DISA); and the Institute for Operations Research and Management Science (INFORMS).
Prof. Dompere is also associated with Scientific American; Fuzzy Sets and Systems; the International Journal of Development Economics; the Journal of Intelligent Manufacturing, Theory and Decision; and the Journal of Intelligent and Fuzzy Systems. Further, Prof. Dompere has also served as Chairman of the Appointments, Promotions and Tenure Committee (APT) of Howard University’s Economics Committee, as well as of the Curriculum Committee and the Macroeconomic Examination Committee.
He has also been a member of the Gradual School’s Task Force on Environment Science at Howard University. He has also worked with a number of international organizations (the World Bank, for instance), American institutions, and a number of governments from around the world (for instance, the Organization of American States (OAS)), etc.
To remind our readers once again, he has been ranked among “The World’s 100 Leading Thinkers.”
Last but not least, for those uneducated and skeptical minds that are of the view that there has never been a systematized formal body of knowledge on political economy or a science of political economy called Nkrumahism, this is finally it. These two highly technical texts put those uninformed plaints to eternal rest.
Again, as far as we can tell no scholarship or academic text on the subject matter comes close in terms of the analytic depth and sheer range of mathematical, philosophical and scientific rigor with which Dr. Dompere, a world-class economist, mathematician, philosopher, historian, management scientist, and logician approaches the subject.
The technical sophistication of methodology, the denseness of formal auctorial language, and the multifaceted (or multidisciplinary) approach to this rigorous study of Nkrumahism put the subject matter in a class of its own.
The average or casual reader is, therefore, not going to find these remarkable texts friendly at all as he writes mostly for experts. Beyond this, the two books must also be in our parliament, in the Flagstaff House, and in our major libraries and research institutions and think tanks (as well as those of the world beyond the African world).
Then also their contents should be explored and debated and made a dialectic fixture of national political discourse, of policy strategies and tactics.
Our students in the fields of engineering, management science and operations research, policy studies, mathematics, political science, logic, economics, political economy, diplomacy and international relations, political sociology, philosophy and history, literature, science and technology, computer science, leadership studies, law, sociology and development sociology, sustainable development and political psychology need to explore the contents of these books.
Finally, Dr. Dompere recently sent us some vital information about these books, their blurbs and publication information, a big plus for the Nkrumahist movement and African as a whole, both of which we want to share with our readers from around the world. Here are the book’s names and their respective ISBNs:
BLURB FOR “THE THEORY OF CATEGORIAL CONVERSION: RATIONAL FORNATIONS OF NKRUMAISM”
“The Theory of Categorial Conversion is advanced by Professor Kofi Kissi Dompere as mathematical-philosophical and game-theoretic foundations to solve the problem of socio-natural transformation as governed by some internal process in relation to Marx, Schumpeter and Nkrumah.
“Dompere’ s methodology is based on the Africentric principles of opposites made up of actual-potential polarity, negative-positive duality with relational continuum and unity under cost-benefit rationality and Asantrofi-Anoma principle supported by fuzzy paradigm of thought.
“Socio-natural transformations are seen in terms of game theories in a fuzzy-stochastic space admitting of defective-deceptive information structures in quality-quantity space within the subjective-objective duality.
“The main premise of the monograph is that there exists a set of necessary and sufficient conditions for internal self-transformation.
“The necessary conditions are made up of categorial moments and categorial transfer functions forming the domain of control instrumentation in creating sufficient conditions for categorial-conversion processes.
“Dompere presents an important methodological framework for the study and construction of the theories of socioeconomic development and political change, as well as info-dynamics connecting knowledge, sciences, innovation and engineering to the space of knowing, under qualitative-quantitative transformational dynamics with defective-deceptive information structures in the games for power and dominance by duals and poles in conflicts.
“The necessary conditions of socio-natural transformation are internally derived based on the relational structure of matter-energy-information activities within the dynamics of qualitative dispositions of dualities of actual-potential polarities.
“The theory consists of category formation showing ontological-epistemological categories, and categorial dynamics shows elemental conversions of categorial varieties in a continuum.
“The logical tools and paradigm of thought for the theoretical development of Nkrumah’s framework involve self-excitement, self-correction and self-control systems induced by internal contradictions.
“The set of necessary conditions constitutes the natural necessity that constrains cognitive freedom in socio-natural transformations.
“Had this conceptual system been familiar to economists and social scientists, the construct of the theories of socioeconomic development and transformations would have been increasingly successful.”
MORE ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kofi Kissi Dompere is a professor of economics at Howard University. He has authored a number of scientific and scholarly works on economics, philosophy, and decision theory and related fields.
He has also authored a number of monographs including twelve monographs with Springer Science Publishers, three with Greenwood Publishers, and two with Adonis-Abbey Publishers.
His teaching areas include Economic Theory, Mathematical Economics, International Economics and Cost-Benefit Analysis as decision theory.
His current research foci are on Theory of Development Process, Qualitative mathematics of transformations, epistemics and mathematics of fuzzy phenomena and their application in economic decision, mathematics of transformations and General information theory.
He is the producer and host of a radio program “African Rhythms and Extensions” on WPFW 89.3 FM, in Washington D.C., USA., a member of Pacifica Foundation.
REMINDER
A short list of peer-reviewed journals Dr. Kofi Kissi Dompere has published his papers, served as a referee, or held/holds official membership in:
1) Encyclopedia of Capitalism
2) Encyclopedia of Computer Science and Technology
3) International Journal of Production Economics
4) Theory, Fuzzy Sets and Systems
5) Engineering Costs and Production Economics
6) Cybernetics and Systems Research
7) Fuzzy Sets and Systems
8) Fuzzy Information and Decision Processes
9) Applied Systems and Cybernetics
10) Approximate Reasoning in Decision Analysis
11) INFORMS (Institute for Operations Research and Management Science)
12) ORSA/TIMS (INFORMS)
13) Journal of Intelligent and Fuzzy Systems
14) Journal of Intelligent Manufacturing, Theory and Decision
15) The New York Academy of Sciences
16) The American Society for the Advancement of Science (AAAS)
17) Econometric Society
18) American Economic Association
19) The Diopian Institute for Scholarly Advancement
20) Scientific American
21) The Journal of Intelligent Manufacturing, Theory and Decision
22) The International Journal of Development Economics
