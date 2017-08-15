TOP STORIES
“We Are An Organization That Believes In Wellness,” Says Ama Benneh-Amponsah
Head of Human Resource of the most cherished and trusted telecommunications brand in Ghana [MTN], Ama Benneh-Amponsah has opined that her outfit believes in the well being of its staff.
“We are an organization that believes in wellness,” Ama Benneh-Amponsah told journalists at the MTN Family Day Out held at the Ghana Armed Forces Sports Complex [Burma Camp] on Saturday, August 12, 2017.
“We believe that a very fit organization in terms of people [human resource] will impact in organizational productivity,” she noted.
According to Ama Benneh-Amponsah the MTN Family Day Out is a special activation where MTN gather its staff and families at one location to give them a special threat whilst engaging in sporting activities.
Some of the competitions that were held at this year’s event were; football, Armwrestling, athletics, sack race, cooking and dancing competition as well as a host of other interesting activities.
Winners in the various disciplines on the day received prizes not excluding trophies.
This year’s event was proudly sponsored by MTN with support from Maggi.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
