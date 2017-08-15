modernghana logo

“We Are An Organization That Believes In Wellness,” Says Ama Benneh-Amponsah

El-Amisty Nobo
1 hour ago | General News

Head of Human Resource of the most cherished and trusted telecommunications brand in Ghana [MTN], Ama Benneh-Amponsah has opined that her outfit believes in the well being of its staff.

“We are an organization that believes in wellness,” Ama Benneh-Amponsah told journalists at the MTN Family Day Out held at the Ghana Armed Forces Sports Complex [Burma Camp] on Saturday, August 12, 2017.

“We believe that a very fit organization in terms of people [human resource] will impact in organizational productivity,” she noted.

According to Ama Benneh-Amponsah the MTN Family Day Out is a special activation where MTN gather its staff and families at one location to give them a special threat whilst engaging in sporting activities.

Some of the competitions that were held at this year’s event were; football, Armwrestling, athletics, sack race, cooking and dancing competition as well as a host of other interesting activities.

Winners in the various disciplines on the day received prizes not excluding trophies.

This year’s event was proudly sponsored by MTN with support from Maggi.

