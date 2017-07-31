TOP STORIES
Takoradi Technical University Signs A 3000-Bed Hostel MoU Agreement
In June 2016, Takoradi Technical University, as part of its infrastructural and academic expansion drive, signed a BOOT-“Build, Own, Operate and Transfer” agreement with Royal Systems & Services Limited, a leading Ghanaian Civil Engineering company, to construct a 3000-bed hostel village for the students of Schools of Engineering and Applied Sciences.
It is apparent that the skilled hands required by industry are largely supplied by technical institutions. Sadly however, the investment and exploitation of the full potential of TVET institutions has been minimal over the years.
It is therefore envisaged that the infrastructural development would chart a new chapter in the university’s educational history with regard to training and production of more engineers and technicians.
The new campus project which includes lecture halls and other facilities has attracted US$ 6.01 million from the African Development Bank (AfDB). It is located at Akatakyi in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region, a suburb, approximately 30 minutes’ drive from the parent campus in Takoradi.
It is expected that four thousand (4000) students would be relocated to this new campus after completion. The Ag. Vice Chancellor, Rev. Prof. John Frank Eshun, at the sod cutting ceremony, acknowledged the accommodation challenges facing the University.
“This project is very important for everyone. Its impact and spillover is significant in many directions. Without it, our students have nowhere decent to sleep and in many cases they could not avail themselves at the new university campus. This is unthinkable. We appreciate the commitment from Royal Systems to tackle this challenge,” he stressed.
The VC further stated that the university recognizes the huge resources and efforts required to execute such a project in view of the low rents paid by the students, adding, that finding investors in fact, was not an easy task.
He assured stakeholders of management’s unwavering support in ensuring transparency, sustainability and profitability of the Takoradi Green Campus project.
The Managing Director of Royal Systems, Mr. Samuel Quadjie, emphasized the need for Ghanaian entrepreneurs today to be professional, and expressed the happiness of his colleagues at the opportunity available to them in executing such valuable projects for public good.
He called on Ghanaians to be happy when indigenous companies collaborate to initiate these kinds of opportunities so that the hopes of the immediate beneficiaries and the community would materialize, thus, invariably fulfilling the aspirations of students who are the future leaders.
“We as a company cherish the trust you have reposed in us to deliver this huge project and we believe this project marks the beginning of a long, sustainable partnership.” He stressed.
The project expected to be in two phases, would have a 1000-bed block expected to be completed before the start of the 2017/2018 academic year. The second phase of 2000-beds would be completed in the subsequent academic year.
Mr Quadjie was hopeful that he would bring his immense knowledge in Building Technology to bear for an expedited and quality project.
