Did The Ghana Armed Forces Disqualify Female Recruits Because Of The Breast And Butt size?
I am not convinced that the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) disqualified some women because they have big breast and butt. This is too naive to accept even if you do not know anything about the military. Is there any military rule that supports this? The most important thing is for a woman to perform her basic military training and no one can disqualify her because of her charming features.
Since when did big butt and breast become a problem for women in the military? I have female friends in the Ghana Army with such adorable features who hold high positions. Haven't we seen female soldiers with big butt and breast in the GAF? So why would GAF allowed them but rejects these recruits?
First, we must establish this distinction. The women who are natural bless with adorable features who has all rights to be in the military so far as they can perform their military duties and females who are clinically obese with big breast and butt which will be a challenge for them to perform their military obligations. If the latter was the reason why those women were disqualified, then it makes no sense to blame GAF. We can blame GAF if those women excluded are not clinically obese with fat butt and breast.
Second, some people should process the information they get from the media before they personalize them. The media is not an immortal source of information. Some Journalists distort information to satisfy their agenda. The Library is a reliable source of information than the press. So relax when you read or hear something from the news.
One of the women who was disqualified said, “I’ve always wanted to be a soldier and was ready any day to defend my country Ghana at the peril of my life, but little did I know that my dream will never materialize because of my heavy buttocks and breast. It is unfortunate that I couldn’t make it into the army, but I can’t also do anything about my huge backside and front.” I understand many Ghanaians sympathize this lady who made the comment above. But to be fair, how many of you saw her? How do you see her body size? Do you think she was just disqualified because of her big breast and butt? Or she was disqualified because she is clinically obese with big breast and butt?
Some people have to stop being gullible readers who just read without processing the information. Question all source of information before you believe them. Propaganda is all over the country, so one has to be mindful of extracting useful information.
Finally, some people are playing identity politics (Feminists stuff and others) with this issue. To those individuals, I think you are in haste. What do you say to those women in the military with big butt and breast?
When you get information, read it. Understand it. Process it. And Apply it.
Feature Article