Sad News!! Paapa Yankson Is Dead
Information reaching Asempanews.com indicates that veteran highlife musician Benjamin Paapa Kofi Yankson has died.
The family of the legendary musician confirmed the unfortunate news to TV3 during the mid-day bulletin stating that he passed on in the early hours of Thursday after prolonged illness that has kept him confined to a wheelchair for sometime now.
Veteran highlife artist, Papa Yankson, about a year ago stunned patrons at Saturday night’s maiden edition of the Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Awards when he emerged from the crowd in a wheelchair to perform.
Benjamin Paapa Kofi Yankson who was born on June 22, 1944 at Winneba has more than 15 albums to his credit.
He has taught and performed in many countries around the world including the US, Canada, Belgium, Britain, Germany, Holland, Nigeria, Benin and Cote d’Ivoire.
Obituaries