Adentan Kindergarten Schools Hold First Project Work Exhibition
The premises of the Adentan Community Kindergarten School was transformed into a centre of Early Childhood education excellence on Friday, July 14, 2017.
On that occasionabouthundred pupils from 17 public and private Kindergarten schools in the Municipality showcased their talent and potential at a Project Work Exhibitionbased on the children’s environmental studies curriculum.
This was the first of its kind to be organised by the Adentan Education Directorate.
It proved to be a veryexciting and inspiring event, and already the children, teachers, parents guests are looking forward to the next exhibition.
The participating schools were - Adentan Community KG, Sowa Din Memorial KG, Amrahia KG, Christ Faith Mission KG, Sraha KG, Ajiringanor KG, Mercy Islamic KG, Knowledge and Faith KG, Abubarkor Sadiq KG, ICODEHS KG, Flobar KG, Total Care KG, Bethel Presby KG, Ogbojo Presby KG, Ashiyie Model KG, St. Francis KG and Holy Rosary KG.
The programmebegan with an opening prayer by a pupil from Sowa Din Memorial KG, while another from Flobar KG was given the responsibility of introducing the Chairperson.
Welcoming everybody to the event, Mrs Durowaa Amponsah-Mensah, Early Child Coordinator, Adentan Education Assembly said: “Be prepared to see some really creative work produced by the children under the guidance of their indefatigable teachers”.
She stressed the fact thatKindergarten education focuses heavily on social development and peer-to-peer interactions and lays the foundation for the children’s formal education, by introducing them to new concepts that develop into the different academic subjects they will learn throughout the rest of their educational career.
“The early years of the child’s education is holistic development. This calls for quality pre-school education that provides children with the opportunity to build self-confidence, learn social skills and develop learning dispositions among others. These build a strong foundation for the children’s future learning”.
“One of such is allowing the children to explore by involving them in project work in various topics of the curriculum,” she added.
“Children have a strong potential to explore and discover. The project approach builds on the natural curiosity of the child. It enables them to interact, question, connect, solve problems, communicate, reflect and much more. This kind of authentic learning extends beyond the classroom to theirhomes, community, nation and world at large”.
“In the light of the above therefore, it has become necessary to organise this programme, the first ever project Work Exhibition for pupils in Adentan. Andit’s my belief that this will be an eye opener of the vast potential inherent in the children.”
“Subsequently, it is my expectation that all stakeholders will put their shoulders to the wheel, as we transition from humble beginnings to greater heights in the years ahead,” she concluded.
Speaking at the event,Mr Steven Acquah, Assemblyman for Adentan who is also a teacher, noted: “The future lies in you the children, you’re the future leadersand you will become successful, just be like your teachers if you listen and follow advice”.
The pupils treated the guests to an exciting experience, comprising poems, songs, dances and recitals. This was followed by an inspection of their handiwork by the guests led by,Dr. Mrs Angela Teena Mensah, Director of Education Adentan Assembly.
After seeing the exhibits, Dr. Mensah said: “Kindergarten is seen as the beginning of formal education.Working with children requires patience, dedication and sensitivity. Early education needs teachers to be creative and adaptive.”
“Holding the children’s interest requires effort. Lessons in early education classrooms are very hands-on. They involve arts and crafts, storytelling, exercise, educational games and more,”she noted.
Dr. Mensah praised and thanked the teachers for the wonderful work that they were doing.
There was a demonstration of the importance of KG Education by pupils of Bethel KG School and poems by pupils from Knowledge and Faith KGand Sowa Din Memorial KG.
Next was adelightful song performance by pupils from Holy Rosary KG and an Arabic recital by a pupil from Amrahia KG.
The vote of thanks was done by a pupil from Ashiyie Model KG, while a pupil from ICODEHS KG said the closing prayer .
In between the performances, Dzifa Glover, the Master of Ceremoniesorganised a very exciting session of Musical Chairs for the children and teachers.
The event was sponsored by Mrs Beatrice Boateng, a private citizen and World Education Inc.
Founded in 1951 as a non-profit organisation, World Education works to improve the quality of life through education for children and adults. It has worked in over 50 countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, as well as in the United States.
It works in concert with private, public, and nongovernmental organisations to promote individual and collective change.
