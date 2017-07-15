TOP STORIES
Use Jesus to unlock all spiritual doors. He is the master keyBy: Regina Fie
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
When Some Ghana Institutions Are Becoming Our New Dictators
First, I think Mr. Sydney Casely-Hayford comment about Ghana Parliament was not polished and raw. He should have polish his comment. Putting aside some of the offensive comments in his statement, I think he was delivering a message that every Ghanaian see about our Parliament, but we do not say or discuss it because of fear of contempt. Let us condemn the bad words he used but what influenced him to say this? What was the rationale of his statement? Is the Parliament of Ghana always right? And that Mr. Casely-Hayford is wrong?
Some of our government institutions are becoming a new dictator to us. They honestly hate people giving a negative comment about them. For example the Judiciary, Police, Arm Forces, Parliament, etc. do not like it when you talk about them negatively. They assume their authority is above citizens and that we should worship them by hook or crook!
Can these institutions take ballistic attacks from the general public just like how the Presidents get? Since the on set of the fourth Republic of Ghana, our Presidents J.J. Rawlings, John Kuffour, Attah Mills, John Mahama, and Nana Addo has been exposed to public insults and all sort of comments. But we did not see anyone charged contempt by these Presidents.
The freedom of speech was not made to attack only Presidents rather, if you see something, say something. I do agree that you have right to say anything, but your right should not infringe on others. But under this context, I am not talking about infringing on others right; rather we must do away with the fear some state institutions are putting in us. That if you talk about us, you may be beaten, threatened or subject to contempt. Having said this above, it is also important to respect our state institutions.
The need to create a space to criticize every organization is important in a democratic environment. Citizens should not be made to fear to talk about the Arm Forces, Police, Judiciary, Parliament, or any institutions in the country. We did not create these institutions to give us a new form of dictatorship because we have had autocratic regimes a lot. We want to live freely in a democratic setting without fear or favor and freely express ourselves.
Say No To Institutional Dictatorship!
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Kwadwo T. Boakye
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Feature Article