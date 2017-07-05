TOP STORIES
NPP Salaga North executives cry foul
Executives of the New Patriotic Party in the Salaga North Constituency have expressed concern about the neglect of the Constituency by the New Patriotic Party government.
The executives said since the creation of the Salaga North constituency little has been done by governments to improve the development of the area.
Created in 2012 by the National Democratic Congress government, the Salaga district lacks basic amenities like water, schools, clinic electricity among others.
Addressing a press conference in Tamale, the Constituency Deputy Secretary Tahiru Fuseini said resources meant for the Salaga District have always been channelled to the Salaga South to the neglect of the Salaga North even though the two constituencies share the same district.
He cited key government positions like the District Chief Executive positions going to the Salaga South, 12 out of the 15 government appointees coming from the south, presiding officer also from the south and the Managing director of the Ghana Water Company coming from the south.
Mr Fuseini added that since the creation of the Salaga North District, nine DCEs have been appointed and out of the nine only one came from the Salaga North and that was even on the ticket of the NDC.
He said eventhough members of the Salaga North petitioned the president to, at least, for the first time, consider someone from the area, the reverse happened and the position was given to someone from the south again.
Mr. Fuseini said the chronology of events in the constituency has made party supporters in the area very dejected and dissatisfied. He said not only has government forgotten about the constituency, the NPP as a party has also done same. He said when vehicles and motor bikes were given to orphan constituencies prior to 2012 /2016 elections, Salaga North was neglected in both instances. He said the party has no party office, vehicle, motor bikes or even bicycles to run the day to day affairs of the party in the constituency.
“Is it because the people of the Salaga North do not have a political godfather that is why they are being side-lined?” he asked.
He appealed to the president Nana Akufo Addo and the national leadership to help address the challenges facing the area adding that they believe if these issues are addressed the NPP is capable of winning the seat in the next election.
