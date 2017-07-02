TOP STORIES
GNMTA Cautions Trainee Nurses And Midwives On Illegal Groups/associations Emanating Within The Nursing Fraternity
The National Executive Board of GNMTA wishes to extend its greetings to all of its members and the general public.
The world of today is a global village and technology has come to even make it smaller than we expected.
Nursing as a profession has been known to be a noble profession, well structured with rules and regulations.
The Profession is governed by the following stakeholders, GRNMA, N&MC ,COHHETI ,HTIS, MOH ,AND GHS among others.
These bodies have been there to play major roles that would enable us complete our training successfully and become responsible Professional Nurses and Midwives.
In as much as we are made up of many Nursing and Midwifery Training Colleges offering different programs in the nursing fraternity, it doesn't divide us.
GNMTA is the only legally registered umbrella body, the only official mouth piece for all Nursing and Midwifery Training Students across the country in institutions which have been approved by the National Accreditation Board, MOH and N&MC and are duly registered under GNMTA.
It is the only legally registered student association to speak and fight for the welfare of Trainee Nurses and Midwives and interns across the country, an affiliate to its mother association GRNMA.
BUT today, what we see in the nursing fraternity is some attention seeking individuals who form splinter groups within the GNMTA for various reasons, and GNMTA sees this as being in bad taste, which goes a long way to hurt majority of our members.
Governments and other stakeholders are unable to tell which group/association to deal with when it comes to addressing issues concerning the welfare of trainee Nurses and Midwives because there is often confusion about the appropriate association to deal with directly to address our concerns based on the fact that different groups are emanating from all angles and communicating differently on similar issues.
GNMTA is by this notice advising and warning all such groups to desist from treading along that path. We shall not take it easy with any group when found claiming to be fighting for trainees, interns and the RNAC AND RNAP who completed and are still at home awaiting their posting since they are not mandated to serve the one year rotation service.
In this regard, we urge all such persons and groupings to desist from this attitude and note that GNMTA is the only registered association that speaks for all trainees, rotation nurses and NAC and NAP who completed and are still at home.
Any group, when caught claiming to be an association for a particular group of students within GNMTA and can not produce its certificate of registration, will be taken through legal processes by GNMTA in the court of law to indicate that we are not in a jungle.
GNMTA is by this notice also cautioning all trainees and interns (members) that when a group is created for you to be a part of, kindly seek to know the legalities attached to the said association or else you are risking or putting yourself into trouble with GNMTA and allowing yourself to be used by people who are ready to fulfil their parochial interest with their attention seeking attitude, not necessarily the desire for getting solutions to your problems.
We urge our members at all levels to channel their grievances though the Local, Zonal and National offices.
Gnmta will, therefore, like to assure all its members to remain calm and resolute as leadership takes diplomatic steps in getting problems affecting its members addressed once and for all.
A word to the wise they say is enough.
GNMTA will continue to stand for its members through the philosophy of dialogue and nonviolence.
GNMTA: DOING ALL FOR THE HEALTH OF ALL.
THANK YOU.
SIGNED;
NATIONAL PRESIDENT
Batiah Semi-Ulah Santi
0541412215/0205724736.
GENERAL SECRETARY
Deladem Woyi
0208102064/0545066744
NATIONAL PRO
Akugri Gadafi Avokbil
0248401659/0204708376
PRESS AND INFORMATION
Arhin Isaac
0271042505
ALL ZONAL PRESIDENTS;
1.GREATER ACCRA ZONE
Biney Ibrahim
0243153444
2. ASHANTI/BRONG AHAFO ZONE.
Adomah Sammuel
0202364722
3. NORTHERN ZONE
Sugri Abdul-Rafiq
0206671237
4. EASTERN/VOLTA ZONE.
Danny Ambrose Zokla
0244638011
5. WESTERN/CENTRAL ZONE.
Bismarck Kwabla Kpobi
0209001524
Cc:
MOH
GRNMA
N&MC
ALL LOCAL PRESIDENTS
ALL MEDIA HOUSES
From The publicity Department of Gnmta National.
