The Reason Why China Is Helping Ghana
Some people were wondering what China expectations are as they are giving up to $15billion loan to Ghana? I was looking for Chinese sources to understand the rationale for giving Ghana this loan and I found some information on Xinhua the official Chinese state media.
According to the chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Yu Zhengsheng said, "China appreciates Ghana's adherence to the one-China policy. China will work with Ghana to implement the Belt and Road Initiative and the outcomes of the 2015 China-Africa Cooperation Forum summit in Johannesburg to increase political trust, win-win cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges. " Mr. Yu welcomed the Vice President Dr. Bawumia in China.
Mr. Yu Zhengsheng gave us reasons why China is helping Ghana. Based on his statement, it is evident Ghana adheres to the one-China policy. Also, China wants to work with Ghana to implement the Belt and Road Initiative and apply the outcomes of the 2015 China-Africa Cooperation Forum summit in Johannesburg. It is important to understand that because Ghana adheres to these policies of China that Dr. Bawumia was able to secure $2billion and a possible overall $15billion loan deal.
Could China give Ghana a loan if we do not adhere to these policies? Again, I'm not sure how the Chinese would give us a loan if we are not consistent with their policies like the one-China policy, the Belt, and Road Initiative and the outcome of 2015 China-Africa Cooperation Forum summit in Johannesburg. So from the Chinese perspective, Ghana is in line with their global agenda, and so far as Ghana is in line with their agenda, they will help us.
So what is the one-China policy? The one-China policy is the acknowledgment of the Chinese position that there is one China government and that Taiwan is nothing more than a breakaway province which is expected to unify with the mainland one day. So since Ghana adheres to one-China policy, we do not recognize Taiwan as a country rather a province. And any country that wants to have a diplomatic relationship with China must break away from Taiwan. Because of this, Taiwan seems to be diplomatically isolated from the international community. Do you think it is a right decision for Ghana to support one-China policy?
The 2015 China-Africa Cooperation Forum summit in Johannesburg was commenced between China and the Africa States to strengthen cooperation. The theme for the summit was, "China-Africa Progressing Together: Win-Win Cooperation for Common Development." About 50 Africa states attended this summit, and the two sides (China-Africa) agreed on political, economic, industry partnering and industrial Capacity, infrastructure development, energy and resources, ocean economy, tourism, trade, etc. The Belt and Road Initiative aims at constructing one road in the Beltway across countries which signed this agreement with China.
Above all, China wants our natural resources in their effort to help us. They need these resources the same way Ghana need this loan to move on to the next stage of development. If they do not get these resources formally from Ghana, they will find another way of securing it. Currently, many Chinese illegal miners are across the country extracting resources wrongly. This is part of the scheme China has for Ghana.
From the Chinese perspective, they will give us loans of any kind so far as we are consistent with their policies like the one-China policy, the Belt, and Road Initiative, and implement 2015 CHina-Africa Cooperation forum summit in Johannesburg. Importantly, when we give them our resources they need. This is the rationale behind the Chinese help.
China is on top of their game, is Ghana on top as well?
