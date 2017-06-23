TOP STORIES
The biggest let down in life is when you quitBy: Kevin Abdulrahman
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3510
|4.3554
|Euro
|4.8544
|4.8587
|Pound Sterling
|5.5092
|5.5161
|Swiss Franc
|4.4751
|4.4795
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2897
|3.2926
|S/African Rand
|0.3345
|0.3347
|Australian Dollar
|3.2796
|3.2865
Story of "Freedom" by Raych Hatashe
It was about 44 years of Christ Era, New State in America, now a days it's State of New York.
It's called simple New, because, just about 10 years ago America Mainland people discovered the island as a very potential & resourceful place. So immediately few people migrated in the New State Island. Currently which name is New York State. After America Mainland many people shifted here permanently, very soon they found this island as very living friendly. It was full of forest & bordered by sea. So they have no problem to get available foods & utilities for livelihood. People build few Communities. They established a regular sea transport service with the Mainland America's different places of presently United States, Canada, Mexico, Bahamas, Cuba, Argentina, Brazil and all others possible places. The every month several ships were go to those places with full of different animals, fish, birds, perfumes & talc powder, zinc, iron and different raw materials of many substances. Within few years New State became very important hub source of livelihood resource to the total Mainland America. Later historians estimated that approximately 10% livelihood utilities of total America Continentals were supplied from the New York State. So how rich & resourceful we're this new state in that times.
However, a happy couple in new state, Mr. John Smith and Mrs. Rose House. They were owned to a sea port, a forest along few mountains & lakes in the forest. Besides, they also had a business of auberges, where incoming & outgoing people of new state stayed night. Many merchant ship were used they sea port too. They were young couple and very happy from all sides.
In the years of 44 Christ Era, the 2nd month of the Aegaeon Year in America, Mrs. Rose House gave birth a wonderful baby, a girl. They named her name, Dom White because she was very beautiful & white color skin.
Dom was growing day by days, year after year has been passed. She was learning how handle their family business, how to cultivate land & maintain forest and others properties. She pass excellent days with friends & family. Everyday she meet new new people whoever comes from Mainland America's many sides.
Miss Dom White, most of everybody once visited their auberges, know very well about her. Dom was a pretty girl & very friendly. Shortly everybody call her Dom. She loves to listen about American folk stories that Mainland people who rent their auberges, tell her new & interesting stories, stories of Greek Deities as such Zeus, Hera, Poseidon, Apollo, etc., that how they lead the whole world. Very much she like to listen story of Zeus. She compared Zeus & favorite others to the American Deities as such God, Truth, Selfie, Rika, etc. She curious to learn Greek deity Zeus, also she know nothing about God but always she try to learn the divine deity and folklore hero.
Dom White growth enough physically & mentally. She became 14 years old now. Very easily she is visible now to everyone, she changed and may understood her maturity & growth.
Suddenly, oneday, a large merchant ship were arrived in a sea port of the new state island. It was Manhattan sea port. An unknown ship, unknown people, new style their dress and different food habit. Everybody of the new island surprised. Their language nobody understand.
Who are the strangers? From where they came here? Definitely they are not from America Continentals.
But they were quite peaceful & gentle and didn't disturb to the new state people. So nobody found them disgusting, even all are liked the strangers and became curious.
"Our deity God sent the new strangers in the new state". Everybody told each others.
Oneday, Dom White visited the strangers' camp. There are about 50 numbers of people in the group. She identified. There also few women came with them.
About a month passed away, by this times they learned little the American language.
Dom talked with a young in the strangers group.
"My name is Neighbor York. What is your name lady?" The man asked to the Dom.
"I'm Dom. Miss Dom White." She replied. "You collect firewoods from this forest, it's our forest. And we also have a sea port, there few ship always can be found that they arrived or preparing to leave."
"Nice to meet you Miss Dom White. I believed you are a good girl and we'll need your help." Neighbor told her.
"My parents can help you. So when you need any help, ask my parents. You can do some business here." Dom suggested to Neighbor.
"Off course Dom. We are new here and we can do physical work, so we expense our labors to live here." Neighbor said.
"But how many days will stay in our island?" Dom asked.
"I don't know Dom." He suppressed. "May be rest of my life or not."
Lady Dom asked with tone of yawn, "But at least told me, from where you came here and why?"
"It's far away from here. Our land's name is Israel. Our King told us to go around the whole world and deliver his message and connecting relationship with rest of the world." Neighbor told her swiftly. "So our group arrived here."
"Ok. Thank you Mr. Neighbor. I guessed, you will stay long here. So hope to meet you again." Lady Dom White leaved the base camp of the strangers group.
By this way, more two years passed. Now Lady Dom is 16 years old girl. She loved to the Israelis man Neighbor York.
In this two years chapter of Lady Dom's life, she heard about another Deity's namely Jehovah. She heard about Jesus Christ they also called Lord, and Son of God. Lady Dom, imagine, how it could be wonderful, is she were daughter of God - their deity. She also liked Jesus, as she liked Zeus.
Lady Dom imagine many things, everyday, every moments. She imagine to travel Mainland America with her beloved Neighbor. Dom is 16 and Neighbor is about 33 years old.
Often together they walk on the sea beach, sing song, and fishing together. Neighbor York love to Dom White. What kind of love it is? Exactly they don't know. But the such days are appeared their life they can't pass every single day without each of the company. There a local tradition developed in new island that every young men & girls get marry during one of their birthday or birth month. So they planned to get marry in 2nd month of the coming truth year, when Dom White will be 17 and Neighbor York will be 34 years old.
They planned how they will get marry and to whom special they will invite in their wedding ceremony.
"My father & uncle and my brother & cousin all are in Mainland right now for trade purpose. They purchased a ship in last year to trade with Mainland. Soon they will back and again go after a year. So after they arrive, immediately we inform them for their consent on our marriage." Dom said to Neighbor.
"Yes. I am also thinking to inform my parents." Answered by Neighbor.
After a month, Dom's father, uncle, brother & cousin returned from America Mainland. They had an excellent business. She created a flowers garden in the yard. Spring season arrived too. Lots of flowers are blossomed in the Dom's garden. Few birds are playing everyday on her garden ground, yard's trees, they sing, rise their voice in morning to evening. The sea wind play over her hairs. Dom like to morning walk with naked feet's on the grass. New State Island's free fresh air - she like very much, blowing air on her body, she feel it's the lovely touch of her boyfriend Neighbor York. She started to believe the American deity the God, for years after years she loved, she feel God since her childhood, God gave her Neighbor as her life partner, best gift of her life she ever found. "Oh God! How great & wonderful you are!" She give thanks to the Deity the Creator of America and the world.
She think in night on bed, after their marry, next year Dom & Neighbor will go together to the Mainland with her father. She heard, Mainland was their first land. So she feel America Mainland in her heart. Yes she must go. She decided.
Next morning!
If only Dom can predict that what is going to happen.
"Father & Mother." She take attention of her parents.
"Yes my girl." Mother replied. "Tell us what you want to do. You know your father did huge profits in this year's business with Mainland."
"I want to marry, mother." Dom White said.
"We are also thinking of you, daughter." Father said.
"But I want to marry only Neighbor, I love him." Dom said with shy.
"You know, Dom, it's not possible. Who they are we don't know. So I can't handover you to an unknown man." Father became angry.
"Now they are not unknown, father. They have been living for about 4 years. Now they are cityzen of the new state." Dom continuesly argue with her parents.
Next day, it's became difficult to go out of her parents' eyes. Dom can't meet with Neighbor. But Neighbor is waiting on the sea beach to meet with her. Morning to evening. But she not came.
"Oh! What happened to my Dom." He said himself. He worried and prayed he learned from him Israelis group.
A full week everyday Neighbor visited sea beach, river banks, forest areas, lake & mountain sides, on one hope, if he can see Dom.
Alash! Dom not came nor he heard anything about her. He gathered news of Dom & her family. Neighbor informed, Dom's parents block her permission to go outside.
It was very difficult to each other to Pass a week without their meet. But now no option. Dom's life being difficult and Neighbor's too.
Neighbor York wrote something on a piece of stone; "Free Dom". And placed the stone piece infront of Dom White's House. Neighbor took several stone piece and many wooden piece, he wrote the same thing; "Free Dom", that's mean release the Dom, so she can move freely without bound & hesitation.
Free Dom! Though Neighbor put a remarkable philosophy but Dom's parents make not sense on it. Indeed, the news spared quickly around the new state island that a alien York loved a New State girl but their parents are not agree on their marriage. So the York delivered the message in the whole New State Island.
Within another week, pressure rised on the foreigners communities and to the John Smith & Rose House family too.
Oneday very morning, Dom's parents take her in a ship heading to the Mainland America. Together they arrived in the ship and it's leaved New State Island and York, for Dom - it was forever. Dom leaved New State & York forever. But she took a piece of stone where Neighbor wrote "Free Dom". Dom carried the stone with her - her name someone wrote on the stone. She surprised and she miss to Neighbor, Dom crying. Her tears dropping to the stone's message "Free Dom".
It is an ancient story of America where two young Lady Dom White and Gentleman Neighbor York life & love history classically developed. After that times to till now the Freedom is one of most said & used word in the world. If someone go America, most of everywhere, they will see the "Freedom" labeling; in the airport, bus & train station, office, school, college, university, signboard, billboard and most of everywhere "freedom" labeling will be found. This freedom is so desired and everybody want freedom and America is a nation of freedom, Freedom of Expression, Freedom of Rights and the Boundless Freedom.
Dr. Raych Hatashe
(Hasanuzzaman Talukdar Shemul)
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Hasanuzzaman Talukdar Shemul
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Feature Article