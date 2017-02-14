MEST Partners With CodeBus Africa To Run Creative Coding Workshops For Local Students

Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST) and CodeBus Africa partnered with other leading educational and technology organizations this month to run creative coding workshops for local students in Accra.

This collaboration is part of the CodeBus Africa project, a 100-day tech tour connecting Finnish and African innovators as part of Finland's official 100th anniversary celebrations.

This project, which has the strongsupport of Nokia, will place special emphasis on involving girls who still remain underrepresented among the users and creators of technology.

With its focus firmly on the young, this innovative activity will consist of creative coding workshops. Students will pair up to learn coding and to produce their own song with the free open-source platform Sonic Pi. Peer support, creative self-expression and a tangible final product are all elements designed to make the learning experience positive and rewarding.

At least half of the participants in the workshops will be girls. The aim of the project is to boost grassroots level teaching of computer programming and to contribute to long-term efforts to promote quality education, youth empowerment and employment.

Ghana is set to be the first stop of the CodeBus Africa journey that will span another nine countries – Ethiopia, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia – between February and May 2017.

"Working with the ministry of Finland and the Univ of Aalto on the Code Bus Africa project is important to us. It enables us to promote education, economic empowerment through technology" said Celine Duros, Head of Operations and Partnerships.

“Making sure that kids and specifically girls understand the opportunity that STEM fields offer to them is key and we are proud to participate, with STEMbees in this project that teaches kids how to make music with a few lines of codes. This type of workshop is key and will change their vision and perception of what they can achieve in the future with technology to change their society."

The CodeBus Africa tour will be documented on the project website www.codebusafrica.com, as well as on social media on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter between February and May 2017.

MEST is a training program, seed fund and incuba tor for African entrepreneurs – an organization recognized as one of Fastest Companies in the 10 Most Innovative Companies Africa in 2015.

MEST was founded in 2008 by serial entrepreneur, Jorn Lyseggen, and since its inception, has trained 400+ software entrepreneurs and launched 25+ early stage tech startups via seed funding and mentorship.

CodeBus Africa is coordinated by Aalto Global Impact, which promotes Aalto University’s societal impact globally through education, research and innovation. The project's organising partners are the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, Nokia, Supercell, Mehackit and over 15 African technology hubs, educational institutions and organisations.