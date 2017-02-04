The Un Vote To End Israeli Occupation Of Jerusalem: An Eschatological Perspective

Since my ordination about two decades ago, I have, through the instrumentality of the Holy Spirit, gained steep insight into end time prophecies and deeper understanding of unfolding world events . The only prerequisite for reading this micro narrative is an unreserved believe in the existence of the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, and your believe in the wonderful things in the book He has given- THE HOLY BIBLE. The above conditions are necessary because if the reader doesn't believe in the existence of the Holy God and His message, everything I've written below will seem absolute nonsense to that individual.

My intention here is not to bore you with an academic treatise, or, theological mumbo-jumbo, but, rather, present you with a teaser, a curiosity whetter of some sort, to provoke you into searching and researching end time prophecies.

Reading the Bible, commentaries and other biblical literature, help make life understandable. Also, knowledge of the content of history gives us growing appreciation of the Word of God. Other than that, you will be confounded needlessly by unfolding world events.

When the UN Security Council voted to end Israeli occupation of Jerusalem, it

enraged Dany Danon, Israel's ambassador to the UN. Holding up a Holy Bible, he passionately spoke about Israel's ties to the promised land, and rightly so. He was ostensibly alluding to God's covenant with Abraham, the Patriarch of the nation of Israel: In Genesis 15:18-21, God made a covenant with Abraham, saying: "To your descendants I have given this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river, the River Euphrates- the Kenites, the Kennezzites, the Kadmonites, the Hittites, the Oerizzites, the Rephaim, the Amorites, the Canaanites, the Girgashites, and the Jebusites." This covenant was confirmed to Isaac ( Genesis 23:3 ), and then to Isaac's son Jacob ( Genesis 28:13 ), Abraham's grandson. According to eschatologists, the dimensions of the land that The Lord will ultimately provide for descendants of Abraham far exceed anything Israel has ever occupied. It is believed this specific prophecy will be fulfilled in the future after the return of Christ ( Deut. 30:3; Jer. 23:5-8; Ezekiel 37:21-25; Acts 15:14-17 ).

However,what ambassador Danon might not have taken notice of is an important amendment to this Abrahamic covenant- the cause of the bone of contention in Jerusalem.

The miracles and wonders God performed to get the Jews out of Egypt, through the wilderness, and to The Promised Land is well documented in the Bible, and even in secular literature and movies. When they disobeyed God by worshipping other gods, perverting justice in the land and ignoring His laws, He sent prophet Jeremiah to warn, challenge , and to comfort them, but it was to no avail. Therefore, God resolved to send them into exile ( Jeremiah 25 ).

Also, The Great Master, our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, gave a similar prophecy about Jerusalem. In Luke 21:24, Jesus said: "And they will fall by the edge of the sword, and be led away captive into all nations. And Jerusalem will be trampled by Gentiles until the times of the Gentiles are fulfilled." This is the statement that must be understood to enable one understand what is happening as regards the conflict in Jerusalem right now.

Another interesting prophecy to look at is in Deuteronomy 28:68 - "And The Lord will take you back to Egypt in ships, by the way of which I said to you, 'You shall never see it again.' And there you shall be offered for sale to your enemies as male and female slaves, but no one will buy you."

Friends, the Bible is not a fiction. This prophecy was fulfilled almost fifteen hundred years later under the Romans. According to the historian Josephus, those Jews who survived the siege and destruction of Jerusalem in A.D. 70 were taken on Romans ships back to Egypt where they glutted the slave markets for years because there were so many offered for sale.

The key phrase is, "The...Gentiles". The times of the Gentiles is said to be the period from the emergence of Gentile world powers and control until The Messiah returns and begin His millennial reign. If you believe in the Word of God, then, what is happening in Israel should not surprise you; there will be more such resolutions and more such slamming of the UN by Israel.

To understand all this let's take a look at what Paul says in Romans 11:25: " For I do not desire, brethren, that you should be ignorant of this mystery, lest you should be wise in your own opinion, that blindness in part has happened to Israel until the fullness of the Gentiles have come in." This means in this dispensation, only a remnant of Israel has accepted Jesus as the Messiah. After the purpose of God for His Church has been fulfilled ( Eph. 3:2-11 ), God will deliver Israel, and after the Second Coming of Christ, the natural branches, Israel, will be grafted back into a right relationship to God and their true heritage, when they embrace Jesus as their Messiah ( Zechariah 12:10; Rev. 1:17 ).

In a nut shell, it could be said, that based on the above discussions, and other historical events that time and space have not permitted their enumeration, the conflict to control Jerusalem will rage unabatedly until Christ returns.

MARANATHA!

LORD COME QUICKLY!!

AMEN, AMEN, and AMEN!!!

